Pumas coach says a World Cup semi-final is well within Ireland's grasp

JUAN FERNÁNDEZ LOBBE knows a thing or two about World Cup semi-finals, reaching that stage with Argentina in both 2007 and 2015. More to the point, he knows a thing or two about preventing Ireland from getting there.

Now assistant coach with the Pumas, the former Toulon backrower is a believer in fate as well as in Andy Farrell. He likes what he sees in the Ireland coach, likes the way his team is evolving and knows Argentina are in for a tough afternoon on Sunday.

And yet he’s also learning that in Ireland, no one cares too deeply about November Tests, certainly in contrast to how much they fret about what happens every fourth year when the World Cup cycle comes around.

He’s been there. He’s been the breakthrough boy, part of a team who got beyond the last eight. Given that he knows what it takes to do so, he believes Farrell’s Ireland have the capacity to be semi-finalists in two years-time.

“It is not for me to say or analyse what has gone on in the past in Irish rugby but I can tell you what happened to us in 2007 and again in 2015,” said Fernández Lobbe. “You get a group of players, all clicking, all tuning into the same frequency, all believing in the same goal, all going for the same purpose.

Pumas celebrate the '15 quarter-final win. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

“We had that in those two tournaments, 2007 and 2015.

“Also, we had the rugby Gods allowing the ball to bounce our way. You always need a bit of luck. Maybe Ireland have never had that in a World Cup. Remember 2015? They didn’t have Paul O’Connell, Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony or Sean O’Brien when they played us in the quarters. Luck is a factor.

“Looking at Ireland now, they are a team full of confidence who are really going in the right direction and who believe in what they are doing.

“A World Cup semi-final? I hope they get there – providing they are not on the same side of the draw as us – because you can see they are a proud rugby nation. People are really behind their team. The effort is there, you can see that. If they continue to believe then one day that gate will open for them but it’ll never be easy because all the other nations want the same thing.”

The thing the Pumas want tomorrow is to finish the year on a high.

It’s been a tough one. They beat Romania and Wales in July but then lost all six games in the Rugby Championship prior to a 29-20 loss to France earlier this month. Beating Italy a week later was needed for morale; beating Ireland would offer hope that 2022 will be a better year.

“It has been a really long, intense time. We have been away from home for 16 weeks. We want to finish the season off on a high. We want to play a game full of intent and confidence. If we can finish with a win, it will be massive for this group of Argentinean players.”

Fernandez (right) competes with Henshaw. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Winning in World Cups against Ireland is something they do well. However winning against Ireland in Dublin is not their specialist subject.

“We hope we can win, break the deadlock but it is going to be very, very tough because Ireland are coming out of one of their biggest ever results, not just in terms of the fact it was New Zealand who they beat, but the fact they dominated them.

“They controlled nearly every situation in the game. So that was the most impressive thing about their performance last Saturday.

“We have been training really well in the last three weeks; the guys are focused and really looking forward on having a good game. We aren’t focused on the result but on building the blocks to allow us become a really good team.

“We are doing that. We are going in the right direction and we want the challenge of playing Ireland in a full Aviva. It is a challenge we want to embrace.”

One area that is particularly interesting to Fernández is the backrow battle.

“Ireland’s flankers are really good athletes firstly but also really good players with smart rugby brains. They really understand the game and they have the bonus of playing together the whole year, with Leinster and Ireland. Once you do that, you can feel what they plan to do.

“That understanding between players becomes telepathic. You know what is coming.

“I think it’s an excellent backrow, full of energy. But when you play international footie, you always get some really good battles and match-ups.”