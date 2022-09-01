Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Argentina coach Cheika laughs off favourites tag against All Blacks

The Pumas sit atop the Rugby Championship standings at the midway point.

By AFP Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 803 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5854891
Michael Cheika (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Michael Cheika (file photo)
Michael Cheika (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARGENTINA COACH MICHAEL Cheika on Thursday laughed off suggestions his in-form team are favourites to notch another win over New Zealand in this weekend’s Rugby Championship Test at Hamilton.

The Pumas sit atop the standings at the midway point following Saturday’s 25-18 upset of the struggling All Blacks in Christchurch.

That result followed their record 48-17 thrashing of Australia in San Juan and left them eyeing three-successive Rugby Championship wins for the first time.

But Cheika said he could not accept any suggestion the visitors would be favourites this Saturday against a New Zealand side who have slumped to six losses in their last eight Tests.

“Mate, we’re in New Zealand, playing against New Zealand,” he told journalists.

I know that you guys like to manoeuvre the story around, but we’re about as underdog as you get. You win once, and then no one expects you to win again. There’s absolutely no benefit for any of us to think about anything like that.”

However, when reminded that Ireland won successive games in New Zealand five weeks ago to clinch a maiden series win, Cheika acknowledged that feat “gives us some hope”.

Cheika unveiled a team featuring four changes, including a demotion to the replacements bench for flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez, who was Argentina’s lone try-scorer in Christchurch.

His place goes to Santiago Grondona, while another change to the forward pack has lock Guido Petti replacing Matias Alemmano.

Wing Santiago Cordero and halfback Tomas Cubelli have been recalled for Lucio Cinti and Gonzalo Bertranou, giving Cheika’s backline a more experienced look.

Emiliano Boffelli is on the right wing, leaving him as the only Pumas player to have started all seven of their Tests this year.

There is a bench place for Castres fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta, who hasn’t played since injuring his leg early in the club’s Top-14 final loss to Montpellier in June.

Argentina (v New Zealand):

15. Juan Cruz Mallia

14. Emiliano Boffelli

13. Matias Moroni

12. Matias Orlando

11. Santiago Cordero

10. Santiago Carreras

9. Tomas Cubelli

1. Thomas Gallo

2. Julian Montoya (captain) 

3. Joel Sclavi

4. Guido Petti

5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Santiago Grondona 

7. Marcos Kremer

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

8. Pablo Matera 

Replacements: 

16. Santiago Socino

17. Mayco Vivas

18. Eduardo Bello

19. Matias Alemanno

20. Juan Martin Gonzalez

21. Gonzalo Bertranou

22. Benjamin Urdapilleta

23. Lucio Cinti

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie