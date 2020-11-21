Argentina rally from nine points down in the second half to earn draw against Australia

Players shake hands at the end of their draw.

A COURAGEOUS ARGENTINA battled back to earn a 15-15 Tri Nations draw with Australia Saturday to reinforce their credentials after an epic win against the All Blacks last week.

The Pumas looked out for the count when they slipped nine points behind in the second half, but the golden boot of Nicolas Sanchez rescued them with the fly-half again kicking all their points.

