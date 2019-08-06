This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Brien confirms Arizona on course to challenge Siskin for Phoenix Stakes

O’Brien could run as many as four of his finest at The Curragh.

By Racing Post Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 8:17 PM
1 hour ago 505 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4754907

AIDAN O’BRIEN IS set to send out his big guns to take on Siskin in Friday’s Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh as Ireland’s champion trainer bids to bring Ger Lyons colt’s unbeaten record to an end in a race he’s won with the likes of George Washington, Holy Roman Emperor and Mastercraftsman.

Ryan Lee Moore on Arizona wins The Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C G) Maiden Ryan Moore onboard Arizona. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

O’Brien could run as many as four, including Coventry Stakes victor Arizona – priced up at 2-1 with Paddy Power – while he also plans to include July Stakes winner Royal Lytham and Monarch Of Egypt, who was second to Siskin in June’s Group 2 Railway Stakes over the same course and distance.

A decision on the participation of recent Naas winner Harpocrates will be made closer to the time, with O’Brien keen to stress running plans could change.

“At the moment we’re thinking of running Arizona, Royal Lytham and Monarch Of Egypt, and we’ll make a decision on whether or not we run Harpocrates – who won at Naas the other day – closer to the time,” he said.

O’Brien, who has won the Phoenix Stakes as many as 16 times, added:

That’s the way we’re thinking at the minute, but nothing’s set in stone and things could change, with the forecast and how horses are before the race.”

- Brian Sheerin; for more visit the Racing Post

