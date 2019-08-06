O'Brien confirms Arizona on course to challenge Siskin for Phoenix Stakes

AIDAN O’BRIEN IS set to send out his big guns to take on Siskin in Friday’s Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh as Ireland’s champion trainer bids to bring Ger Lyons colt’s unbeaten record to an end in a race he’s won with the likes of George Washington, Holy Roman Emperor and Mastercraftsman.

Ryan Moore onboard Arizona. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

O’Brien could run as many as four, including Coventry Stakes victor Arizona – priced up at 2-1 with Paddy Power – while he also plans to include July Stakes winner Royal Lytham and Monarch Of Egypt, who was second to Siskin in June’s Group 2 Railway Stakes over the same course and distance.

A decision on the participation of recent Naas winner Harpocrates will be made closer to the time, with O’Brien keen to stress running plans could change.

“At the moment we’re thinking of running Arizona, Royal Lytham and Monarch Of Egypt, and we’ll make a decision on whether or not we run Harpocrates – who won at Naas the other day – closer to the time,” he said.

O’Brien, who has won the Phoenix Stakes as many as 16 times, added:

That’s the way we’re thinking at the minute, but nothing’s set in stone and things could change, with the forecast and how horses are before the race.”

- Brian Sheerin; for more visit the Racing Post