Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Fermanagh sink deeper into relegation trouble as Armagh cruise in Enniskillen

The Orchard County netted three times in Brewster Park.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago
File photo: Jamie Clarke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAMIE CLARKE OPENED the scoring with a third-minute goal and Armagh never looked back as they ran out 0-10 to 3-14 winners over Fermanagh in this evening’s NFL Division 2 clash at Brewster Park.

The match, which was refixed for this weekend after being claimed by Storm Jorge on Sunday, was 25 minutes old before Fermanagh opened their account through Stephen McGullion, by which time Rory Grugan had his eye in to help bring his side to a tally of 1-4 and the half-time whistle blew with the hosts trailing 0-3 to 1-8.

Eoin McManus’ free got Fermanagh off to scoring start to the second half, but Aidan Forker hit the net minutes later to douse cold water on fanciful thoughts of a comeback.

Aidan Nuget followed the route to goal eight minutes later and Armagh led 0-4 to 3-10 with 20 minutes to play.

Fermanagh mustered a response, scoring four on the spin as Aidan Breen, Ciaran Corrigan and Ryan Jones pointed from play with McManus sending over a free. But the last word would go to the Orchard Count, Jason Duffy raising the flag to leave a 13-point gap between the sides at full-time and Fermanagh rooted to the foot of the table.

The Ernesiders have two matches remaining against Clare and Laois, but defeat in Ennis next weekend would see them relegated.

