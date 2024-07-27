Player guide: The Armagh side seeking to bring back Sam Maguire for the first time since 2002

AHEAD OF THE football final this Sunday, here is a closer look at the Armagh team appearing in their first decider in 21 years.

****

1. Blaine Hughes

Age: 30

Club: Carrickcruppen

Appearances: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer (H&H Performance)

Has had his fanciers with Newry City and Loughgall soccer, and had to endure years when others such as Ethan Rafferty leap-frogged him for his place, but a very solid operator who is having one of his finest seasons. Seven clean sheets out of eight in the league, six clean sheets in eight championship.

*****

2. Paddy Burns

Age: 30

Club: Burren (Down)

Appearances: 20

Occupation: Actuary

There’s a bit of daring and dash to the former Forkhill player, to go with the bite in defence. Likes to get up the field but lack of finishing ability means Galway aren’t likely to mark him when he is going forward. Offers strong leadership and communication among the backline.

*****

3. Aaron McKay

Age: 28

Club: Dromintee

Appearances: 35

Occupation: Teacher

Has been a solid presence in the full-back line, usually given the role of marking the most physically imposing forward on the opposition team. After belatedly getting to grips with Seanie O’Shea in the semi final, attention now turns to Damien Comer. More comfortable on a bigger target and a big part of Armagh’s clean sheet record.

Aaron McKay. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

*****

4. Barry McCambridge

Age: 25

Club: Clann Éireann

Appearances: 10

Occupation: Teacher

Plays as an attacking half back for his club and scores plenty of goals, which is why his opportunistic punch for the goal that inspired the comeback against Kerry wasn’t out of the blue. Marked David Clifford and held him to 0-1 from play. A tough customer with north Antrim hurling blood.

*****

5. Connaire Mackin

Age: 29

Club: Shane O’Neills

Appearances: 16

Suspended following the group stage win over Derry, but returns here to be named in the starting team. Excellent athlete and while not generally a scoring threat, his hard rusn help create space for others. Tough operator.

His brother Ciaran has missed out with a cruciate injury, while sisters Aimee and Blaithín are renowned ladies footballers for Armagh.

*****

6. Tiernan Kelly

Age: 23

Club: Clann Éireann

Appearances: 11

Occupation: Investment analyst

A Hogan Cup winner with St Ronan’s of Lurgan, Kelly started his career as a scoring wing-forward.

Has since moved into the back line and will often be the ‘plus one’ as Armagh seek to transition out of defence. Has accrued good experience despite his injury history.

*****

7. Aidan Forker

Age: 31

Club: Maghery

Appearances: 55

Occupation: Vice-Principal in Primary school

One of the inner-sanctum players on this Armagh team. Like Kelly, a converted forward which works well in the modern game given the defenders coming up the field to support the attack are left to take the shot. Scored 0-2 in the semi-final against Kerry, can fulfil several duties including man-marker.

Aidan Forker. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

8. Niall Grimley

Age: 29

Club: Madden

Appearances: 25

Occupation: Bookmakers head office

A former midfielder in the Ireland International Rules team, Grimley has undergone some deeply personal torment this year with his brother Paddy’s untimely passing.

An athletic presence around the middle, Grimley is excellent at fielding and this could be a strength that comes to the fore for Armagh in this final if they press Conor Gleeson’s kickout.

Niall Grimley. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

*****

9. Ben Crealey

Age: 26

Club: Maghery

Appearances: 25

Occupation: Civil engineer

In another life, Crealey might have been a rally driver and gave serious consideration to a most unusual change of sporting codes.

A grafter around the middle, this is a fairly unpolished and industrial Armagh midfield. Will give it everything but likely to be replaced around the hour mark to let on some of the game finishers.

*****

10. Joe McElroy

Age: 28

Club: Armagh Harps

Appearances: 26

Occupation: Teacher

Part of the overall defence to midfield transition for Armagh, McElroy has quietly gone about his business and amassed a lot of experience under Kieran McGeeney, though he recently took a year out of the panel.

Supremely fit and left-footed, but never takes a shot on. Will mark the opposition’s most pacy player.

*****

11. Rian O’Neill

Age: 25

Club: Crossmaglen Rangers

Appearances: 26

Occupation: Electrician

Big game player. Consistency has emerged as an issue, but even within games he will come alive and do three things that completely change the run of play. His long-range kicking saved them against Kerry, just as it had done with a ling-range free a few years back against Galway.

Rian O'Neill. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

******

12. Oisín Conaty

Age: 20

Club: Tír na nÓg

Appearances: 12

Occupation: Student

Poached from the lure of soccer, Conaty played some Irish League for Portadown FC and scored two International U19 goals for Northern Ireland. Man marked Ryan McHugh in the Ulster final and blotted him out, while scoring 0-2 himself. Struggled the last day against Kerry and was blocked down on more than one occasion.

*****

13. Rory Grugan

Age: 33

Club: Ballymacnab

Appearances: 49

Occupation: Teacher

The man who links all the attacks and a playmaker in the truest sense. Always looks fairly slight but his game is not about seeking contact. Ball skills are tremendous and his vision and execution are of the highest quality. He will also play it patiently and set up attacks. Galway will seek to drag him deep into his own half.

*****

14. Andrew Murnin

Age: 32

Club: St Paul’s

Appearances: 35

Occupation: Accountant

He’s been called unorthodox and not the classic full-forward, but the Armagh footballer of the year last year is always riveting to watch, dangerous and exciting.

This is his tenth year on the panel and while he is not the moist prolific scorer, his game is based around bringing others into play just as much.

Andrew Murnin. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

15. Conor Turbitt

Age: 24

Club: Clann Eireann

Appearances: 23

Occupation: System analyst Danske Bank

In footballer of the year territory. Four points against Donegal in the Ulster final along with five points against Kerry shows he relishes the big occasion.

Had the wherewithal to handpass his final chance over the bar against Kerry, having had the sense to remain in an advanced position up the field.

*****

Management

For the last ten years, Kieran McGeeney has had a revolving door of coaches and selectors coming in and out. Some have left such as Jim McCorry and Paddy McKeever and he has settled on Kieran Donaghy, Ciaran McKeever, Ciaran McKinney and Conleith Gilligan. They won’t be beaten on effort alone.

Substitutes

There is little doubt that Jarly Óg Burns, Aidan Nugent, Oisin O’Neill and Ross McQuillan will see action here as the game ticks along for the second half.

But the sub Armagh fans will cheer the loudest for will be Stefan Campbell. He has been astonishing when coming into games and influencing them.