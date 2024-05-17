Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Arne Slot speaking in a recent press conference. Alamy Stock Photo
Slotting In

Arne Slot confirms he will be Liverpool manager next season

The Feyenoord boss was widely expected to be the Reds’ replacement for Jurgen Klopp.
5.06pm, 17 May 2024
1.3k
2

ARNE SLOT HAS confirmed he will take over as Liverpool boss next season.

The 45-year-old, who had been expected to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, suggested official confirmation from the Reds would soon follow.

“I can confirm that I will be a coach at Liverpool next season,” Slot said in his final press conference as Feyenoord boss ahead of the team’s match with Excelsior.

Klopp will leave Anfield after nine years at the end of the season and the Reds are confident their search for his successor has identified the best candidate.

A compensation deal with the Dutch side was agreed in late April, when the PA News agency understands Liverpool considered the deal to be done.

A statement on Feyenoord’s website read: “The final league match of the season against Excelsior next Sunday is officially Arne Slot’s last game as coach of Feyenoord.”

It added: “Immediately after the end of the last game of the season, Feyenoord will organise a farewell moment for Slot, who can look back on a very successful time at De Kuip, with a championship and a cup win, among other things.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     