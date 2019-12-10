Munster's Arno Botha set for disciplinary hearing tomorrow

Referee Roman Poite produces a red card for Arno Botha in Munster's win against Saracens on Saturday.

ARNO BOTHA WILL have a disciplinary hearing tomorrow to determine the extent of his punishment for being sent off in Munster’s win against Saracens.

Botha was shown a red card in the closing stages of Saturday’s 10-3 victory over the depleted holders in their Heineken Champions Cup meeting at Thomond Park.

Referee Roman Poite gave the South African back-row forward his marching orders after he was deemed to have struck Sarries replacement Nick Tompkins with his leading arm.

Botha, who had been introduced as a 70th-minute substitute for CJ Stander, will face an independent disciplinary committee comprised of chair Dan White (England), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal).

According to World Rugby’s guidelines on foul play, Law 9.12 relating to striking with the arm carries sanction entry points of two weeks at the low end, six weeks in the mid-range and 10 to 52 weeks at the top end.

Munster and Saracens are scheduled to meet again in their return fixture at Allianz Park on Saturday afternoon [KO 3.00pm, BT Sport 2].

In other Pool 4 news, Ospreys fullback Dan Evans will also face a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow after he was sent off in the very first minute of their defeat to Racing 92 for recklessly directing a boot into the face of Teddy Thomas.

