Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Munster's Arno Botha set for disciplinary hearing tomorrow

The South African forward was dismissed in the closing stages of Munster’s victory over Saracens.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 12:35 PM
14 minutes ago 362 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4925463
Referee Roman Poite produces a red card for Arno Botha in Munster's win against Saracens on Saturday.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Referee Roman Poite produces a red card for Arno Botha in Munster's win against Saracens on Saturday.
Referee Roman Poite produces a red card for Arno Botha in Munster's win against Saracens on Saturday.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ARNO BOTHA WILL have a disciplinary hearing tomorrow to determine the extent of his punishment for being sent off in Munster’s win against Saracens.

Botha was shown a red card in the closing stages of Saturday’s 10-3 victory over the depleted holders in their Heineken Champions Cup meeting at Thomond Park.

Referee Roman Poite gave the South African back-row forward his marching orders after he was deemed to have struck Sarries replacement Nick Tompkins with his leading arm.

Botha, who had been introduced as a 70th-minute substitute for CJ Stander, will face an independent disciplinary committee comprised of chair Dan White (England), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal).

According to World Rugby’s guidelines on foul play, Law 9.12 relating to striking with the arm carries sanction entry points of two weeks at the low end, six weeks in the mid-range and 10 to 52 weeks at the top end.

Munster and Saracens are scheduled to meet again in their return fixture at Allianz Park on Saturday afternoon [KO 3.00pm, BT Sport 2]. 

In other Pool 4 news, Ospreys fullback Dan Evans will also face a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow after he was sent off in the very first minute of their defeat to Racing 92 for recklessly directing a boot into the face of Teddy Thomas.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

