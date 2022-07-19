Watch: Amazon release trailer for fly-on-the-wall Arsenal documentary

ARSENAL ARE THE latest English club to allow Amazon’s cameras roll behind the scenes for Prime’s All or Nothing series, the trailer for which has now been released.

Manchester City did so in the frictionless, successful season of 2017/18, but Arsenal’s many dramas of last season should make for better television, in which a young and improving side saw their top-four ambitions thwarted by rocky runs at either end of the season and witnessed their captain depart in the middle of it.

The trailer promises tantrums and frustration, and hints at a shoving match on the club’s training ground.

The series launches on 4 August on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement