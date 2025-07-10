Arsenal seal deal for Brentford star, close in on €81 million-rated Gyokeres

CHRISTIAN NORGAARD said a childhood dream of appearing in the Champions League had come true after signing for Arsenal from Brentford on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Danish midfielder has joined for a reported initial £10 million (€11.6 million) fee plus a further £2 million (€2.3 million) in add-ons, according to The Athletic.

Norgaard scored 13 times in 196 appearances for the Bees and was crucial to establishing Brentford as a Premier League club over the past four seasons.

“You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I’ve given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career,” said Norgaard.

“I’ve just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible.”

Norgaard is Arsenal’s third signing of the transfer window after Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and boosts their midfield options after the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

“He is an international player with a wealth of experience in the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character, which will be invaluable to our squad,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence, which will give us added depth and balance.”

Arsenal are also reportedly closing in on the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon for a deal worth around £70 millon (€81 million).

Theo Hernandez of France (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Saudi club Al-Hilal on Thursday signed AC Milan’s French full-back Theo Hernandez on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old leaves the Serie A side in a deal worth €25 million, Italian media report.

Hernandez has played 38 times for France with two goals, and figured in the last World Cup, including the defeat by Argentina on penalties in the 2022 final in Qatar.

Moving to the Saudi Pro League a year before the next World Cup could be considered a risk for his chances of getting called up again by coach Didier Deschamps.

But he can take encouragement that Deschamps selected N’Golo Kante for Euro 2024 whilst he was playing for another Saudi club, Al-Ittihad.

Theo is the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain and France defender Lucas Hernandez.

Finally, veteran striker Edin Dzeko has returned to Serie A after joining Fiorentina on a free transfer from Fenerbahce, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

The 39-year-old has signed a one-year deal with an automatic extension to stay for a second season “if certain conditions are met”.

Dzeko previously played six seasons in Serie A with Roma and then enjoyed two years at Inter Milan, winning the Italian Cup in 2022 and 2023.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s all-time leading goalscorer, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, scored 21 goals in all competitions last season for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce before his contract expired.

Fiorentina finished sixth in Serie A last term, qualifying for the Uefa Conference League.

Former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is expected to take over as coach following the surprise departure of Raffaele Palladino.

– © AFP 2025