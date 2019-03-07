This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal 'could not control' Rennes after red card - Emery

Unai Emery felt Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ red card proved Arsenal’s undoing in a 3-1 loss to Rennes tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 9:53 PM
52 minutes ago 2,056 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4529620
Arsenal suffered a 3-1 loss to Rennes.
ARSENAL WERE UNABLE to control the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Rennes as they wanted after Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ red card, according to Unai Emery.

The Gunners took a third-minute lead through Alex Iwobi but Sokratis received two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes and Benjamin Bourigeaud equalised with a thunderous strike before half-time.

An own goal from Nacho Monreal was followed by Ismaila Sarr heading home at the end of a swift break two minutes before the final whistle, sealing a surprise 3-1 victory for the Ligue 1 side.

Emery – a three-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla – felt Arsenal controlled the match until Sokratis’ dismissal and paid the price for failing to stifle a late Rennes break.

“We controlled the first 40 minutes of the game. After the red card we could not control it,” Emery told BT Sport.

“We wanted to hold the positioning with one player less, but also take chances to transition or to get possession around the box. We had one chance with Mesut [Ozil] but it’s [not] enough.

“When it was 2-1, thinking it’s difficult to have a better result, we wanted to hold it but, the transition is another bad action for us and they won.

“They won the first 90 minutes, but we have another 90 minutes at home with our supporters and we want to think positive now. It will be 11 against 11 and when we were playing 11 against 11 the team was playing well.”

Sarr’s strike came nine minutes after Emery sacrificed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a bid to sure things up defensively.

Emery said: “I decided not to give Eddie Nketiah the big responsibility of these matches, but it’s one transition and we lost this situation.

“When we had one less player on the pitch I think we could’ve done better, but we didn’t control and didn’t [perform in a way to] hold the result. It can be different [in the second leg], but we need to be more compact.”

