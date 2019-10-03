18-year-old Brazilian Martinelli scores double as ruthless Arsenal smash four past Standard Liege

ARSENAL MADE IT six points from a possible six in the Europa League this season with a 4-0 victory over Standard Liege on Thursday.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice in quick succession before Joe Willock added a third in a clinical first 22 minutes from Unai Emery’s side.

Dani Ceballos netted his first goal for the club in the second half to cap a routine win for the Gunners, who are already looking a solid bet to reach the next round.

In his first start in Europe for the club, Kieran Tierney crossed for Martinelli to glance in a fine opening goal with only 13 minutes played.

Just 131 seconds later, Martinelli became the youngest Arsenal player to score twice in a European match, turning onto his right foot after collecting Reiss Nelson’s cross and drilling a shot beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Standard’s wretched start was compounded six minutes later, as Willock buried a low shot into the net from 12 yards out after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

Standard still managed to threaten Arsenal when they broke forward, with Aleksandar Boljevic’s crosses from the right causing some concern and Emiliano Martinez parrying a shot from Nicolas Gavory.

Any lingering resistance was broken 57 minutes in, though, when Martinelli clipped a cross towards the middle of the goal and Ceballos arrived to prod the ball over the line.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe saw a late effort blocked before Hector Bellerin fired the rebound over the crossbar, and Ceballos was denied a second by a good Milinkovic-Savic save, offering a slight reprieve to a Standard side who were otherwise well beaten.

