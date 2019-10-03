This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old Brazilian Martinelli scores double as ruthless Arsenal smash four past Standard Liege

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice on Thursday night as the Gunners prevailed 4-0.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 10:00 PM
20 minutes ago 792 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4836569
Martinelli celebrates scoring at the Emirates.
Image: Matt Dunham
Martinelli celebrates scoring at the Emirates.
Image: Matt Dunham

ARSENAL MADE IT six points from a possible six in the Europa League this season with a 4-0 victory over Standard Liege on Thursday.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice in quick succession before Joe Willock added a third in a clinical first 22 minutes from Unai Emery’s side.

Dani Ceballos netted his first goal for the club in the second half to cap a routine win for the Gunners, who are already looking a solid bet to reach the next round.

In his first start in Europe for the club, Kieran Tierney crossed for Martinelli to glance in a fine opening goal with only 13 minutes played.

Just 131 seconds later, Martinelli became the youngest Arsenal player to score twice in a European match, turning onto his right foot after collecting Reiss Nelson’s cross and drilling a shot beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Standard’s wretched start was compounded six minutes later, as Willock buried a low shot into the net from 12 yards out after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

Standard still managed to threaten Arsenal when they broke forward, with Aleksandar Boljevic’s crosses from the right causing some concern and Emiliano Martinez parrying a shot from Nicolas Gavory.

Any lingering resistance was broken 57 minutes in, though, when Martinelli clipped a cross towards the middle of the goal and Ceballos arrived to prod the ball over the line.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe saw a late effort blocked before Hector Bellerin fired the rebound over the crossbar, and Ceballos was denied a second by a good Milinkovic-Savic save, offering a slight reprieve to a Standard side who were otherwise well beaten.

