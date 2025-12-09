Katie McCabe makes 50th Champions League appearance in Arsenal win

BETH MEAD’S EARLY goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 win against FC Twente at Meadow Park and boosted her side’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Champions League.

England striker Mead struck in the 10th minute and that was enough to secure the dominant Gunners a third group-phase win of the season and lift them up to sixth in the table.

Arsenal, who beat Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday to stay fourth in the Women’s Super League, twice went close when Mariona Caldentey and Mead had shots cleared off the line before the latter gave them an early lead.

Twente, winless after four matches in this season’s competition, gave up possession deep in their own half and following good work from Caldentey and Alessia Russo, Mead curled a fine finish inside the far post.

The Gunners carved out further first-half chances, with Caldentey’s effort brilliantly blocked on the line by Twente defender Anna Knol and Russo heading narrowly wide from a corner.

Twente’s appeals for a penalty shortly before half-time, when defender Imre van der Vegt went down under Olivia Smith’s challenge, were waved away by referee Michalina Diakow.

Arsenal substitutes Kim Little, Frida Maanum and Caitlin Foord replaced Caldentey, Smith and Victoria Pelova just before the hour before Lotte Wubben-Moy’s header was well saved by Twente goalkeeper Diede Lemey.

Katie McCabe, making her 50th Champions League appearance for Arsenal, crashed a shot wide after a short free-kick as the hosts continued to carve openings without capitalising on them.

The Gunners’ title defence continues in their final league phase game away to Leuven next Wednesday. They face Everton at Goodison Park first on Saturday.

Elsewhere this evening, Real Madrid beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at home. Maria Mendez headed the opener in the 19th minute, before her centre-back partner Maelle Lakrar picked up a second booking in first-half injury time.

Linda Caicedo scored a fine solo effort with 23 minutes remaining to earn a vital three points for the Spaniards, who finished reduced to nine after 18-year-old substitute Iris Santiago’s late dismissal.

Winless Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless draw at the Parc des Princes by Leuven.

PSG’s first point of the league phase was not enough to save them from elimination as they trail their local rivals Paris FC, in the final play-off spot, by four points.

And in the early kick-off, Juventus jumped to second place with a 5-0 hammering of St Poelten in Austria, with captain Cristiana Girelli scoring twice from the penalty spot.

