After United and Everton’s 1-1 draw in Manchester and Spurs’ late 2-1 win in Wolverhampton, the focus now switches to City and Arsenal in London on Super Sunday.

The Gunners, on home soil, are looking to end Pep Guardiola’s reign of terror over them after losing the last four Premier League meetings between the sides.

Under the watchful eye of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, the hosts will be looking to build on his first win in charge last week.

But reigning champions Manchester City are, of course, still the favourites, despite their recent dip in form.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is 4.30pm.