Arsenal must ‘continue to be like a hammer’ in Liverpool chase

MIKEL ARTETA said it is hammer time for Arsenal in their bid to stop Liverpool from running away with the Premier League title.

The Gunners will head into their New Year’s Day fixture at Brentford nine points adrift of Arne Slot’s rampant Reds.

Liverpool, who put five past West Ham in their last match, have won 14 of their 18 fixtures so far, placing them as the clear favourites to roar to championship glory.

But Arteta has not given up hope of reeling Liverpool back in to avoid finishing as runners-up for a third consecutive season.

Asked how hard it will be to catch Slot’s men, Arteta replied: “We have to continue to be like a hammer, be there every day, and if someone wins all the matches then we congratulate them and then go to the next season.

“But if they don’t — and in history that hasn’t happened — then we will be there.”

Arsenal are bidding to win their first title in two decades without Bukayo Saka after the club’s star winger was ruled out until at least March with a hamstring injury.

The diagnosis is set to see Saka miss at least nine more Premier League matches as well as Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United, and their two-legged semi-final Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle.

Saka’s absence, coupled with a knee injury for Raheem Sterling, is likely to see Leandro Trossard handed an extended run on Arsenal’s left-hand side, with Gabriel Martinelli switching wings to fill Saka’s void.

Trossard, 30, has been in and out of Arteta’s team since his move from Brighton two years ago, and the Gunners boss continued: “He’s a really good character, but they all want to play.

“Leo has shown a lot more consistency in the last 12 months, but he has had a lot of competition in his position. Raise the level, and if he plays at that level then he will play like anyone else.

“He has the capacity to do something special in the final third. He’s played as a left winger, as an attacking midfielder, he’s played as a nine and he’s a player that I value a lot, we value a lot because he’s very versatile and very competitive and he’s a massive goal threat for the team.

“Leo naturally is a bit of a moaner but I like that because he’s very competitive and you have training sessions, he’s always busy with the referee’s decision because he wants to win.

“He always wants to be the best and when he’s not there, he’s not happy. But that’s what pushes him. That’s where he comes in the pitch, he can make an impact because he’s got that drive, that anger which says, ‘I’m gonna show you’, and I love that about him.”