Arsenal sack manager Unai Emery

Unai Emery pictured during Arsenal's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last night. Source: Adam Davy

ARSENAL HAVE OFFICIALLY parted company with manager Unai Emery.

The decision comes on the back of last night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” reads a statement released this morning by the English Premier League club.

While the search for a successor to Emery proceeds, former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg will take interim charge of the side ahead of Sunday’s game against Norwich City.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

More to follow…

