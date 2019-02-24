This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints

Arsenal dominated Southampton with the attacking pair on target in a 2-0 win.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 4:45 PM
33 minutes ago 840 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4510872
Alexandre Lacazette celebrates for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette celebrates for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette celebrates for Arsenal

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE AND Henrikh Mkhitaryan were on target as Arsenal coasted past struggling Southampton 2-0 to move back into the Premier League’s top four.

It took just six minutes for Lacazette to convert from Mkhitaryan’s attempted shot and the latter turned home the dangerous Alex Iwobi’s assist at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lacazette wasted a couple of golden opportunities to stretch the lead before half-time and, while Arsenal’s tempo noticeably dropped after the break, Unai Emery’s side were in complete control.

Manchester United’s goalless draw with rivals Liverpool consequently sends Arsenal back into the Champions League places, while Southampton remain mired in relegation trouble.

Nathan Redmond failed to capitalise on lax Arsenal defending when shooting straight at Bernd Leno one-on-one and shortly afterwards the Gunners went in front.

Iwobi’s left-wing cross travelled across the box, with Lucas Torreira seemingly felled by Jack Stephens in his bid to meet the ball, and Mkhitaryan’s cross-cum-shot was cleverly flicked in by Lacazette.

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium The Frenchman was in fine form this afternoon. Source: Joe Giddens

It was 2-0 after 17 minutes as goalkeeper Angus Gunn was played into trouble by Stephens and Iwobi pounced on his hasty clearance before squaring for Mkhitaryan to side-foot home from the edge of the box.

Lacazette wastefully blasted over from six yards shortly before the break, while James Ward-Prowse fired wide on the volley for Southampton from Granit Xhaka’s wayward pass early in the second half.

The chances began to dry up, although substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced a great late save from Gunn, and the only slight concern for Emery was the sight of Iwobi struggling with a calf problem 15 minutes from the end.

Race for Top 4

With United drawing against Liverpool and Chelsea featuring in the EFL Cup final, Arsenal stole a march in the race for fourth. Saints, meanwhile, remain 18th and one point shy of safety.

It really was difficult to choose a standout performer for Arsenal. Iwobi had a hand in both goals, while Aaron Ramsey pulled the strings in midfield. But Mkhitaryan finished with an assist – albeit a lucky one – and a strike of his own. He had Southampton worried every time he had the ball.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    FOOTBALL
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    'They are in much better form, everyone can see that': Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie