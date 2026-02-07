More Stories
Arsenal edge closer to Premier League title with defeat of Sunderland

Elsewhere, Aston Villa were left frustrated at Bournemouth.
4.58pm, 7 Feb 2026
Premier League 3pm results:

  • Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa
  • Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland
  • Burnley 0-2 West Ham
  • Fulham 1-2 Everton
  • Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

ARSENAL EARNED A 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League today.

The victory consolidates the Gunners’ place at the top of the table.

More to follow

