The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Arsenal edge closer to Premier League title with defeat of Sunderland
Premier League 3pm results:
ARSENAL EARNED A 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League today.
The victory consolidates the Gunners’ place at the top of the table.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL Premier League Report Soccer Arsenal Sunderland Wrap