Ireland's Lanigan-O'Keeffe bags brilliant bronze medal at World Cup Cairo

IRISH PENTATHLETE ARTHUR Lanigan-O’Keeffe has won a bronze medal in the Men’s Final at UIPM 2020 Pentathlon World Cup Cairo.

A World Cup bronze comes as an excellent start to the season for the Kilkenny man, with the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe qualified for the final in Egypt yesterday in 13th position overall.

And the two-time Olympian had a day to remember as he started 2020 on a high.

Yesterday, Sive Brassil boosted her Olympic bid as she finished 16th in the women’s final, while Natalya Coyle ended up 30th after a roller coaster day.

