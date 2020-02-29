This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Lanigan-O'Keeffe bags brilliant bronze medal at World Cup Cairo

The Kilkenny man’s bid to reach his third Olympics started on a high.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 5:38 PM
Brilliant bronze: Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Brilliant bronze: Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe.
Brilliant bronze: Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRISH PENTATHLETE ARTHUR Lanigan-O’Keeffe has won a bronze medal in the Men’s Final at UIPM 2020 Pentathlon World Cup Cairo.

A World Cup bronze comes as an excellent start to the season for the Kilkenny man, with the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe qualified for the final in Egypt yesterday in 13th position overall.

And the two-time Olympian had a day to remember as he started 2020 on a high. 

Yesterday, Sive Brassil boosted her Olympic bid as she finished 16th in the women’s final, while Natalya Coyle ended up 30th after a roller coaster day.

More to follow.

