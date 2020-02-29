Ireland's Lanigan-O'Keeffe bags brilliant bronze medal at World Cup Cairo

IRISH PENTATHLETE ARTHUR Lanigan-O’Keeffe has won a bronze medal in the Men’s Final at UIPM 2020 Pentathlon World Cup Cairo.
A World Cup bronze comes as an excellent start to the season for the Kilkenny man, with the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner.
Lanigan-O’Keeffe qualified for the final in Egypt yesterday in 13th position overall.
And the two-time Olympian had a day to remember as he started 2020 on a high.
Yesterday, Sive Brassil boosted her Olympic bid as she finished 16th in the women’s final, while Natalya Coyle ended up 30th after a roller coaster day.
More to follow.
📢 RESULT: MEN'S FINAL 📢— UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) February 29, 2020
🥇 Adam MAROSI 🇭🇺
🥈 JUN Woongtae 🇰🇷
🥉 Arthur LANIGAN-O'KEEFFE 🇮🇪#WorldCupCairo
Bronze for @ArthurLOK1 in the Final of World Cup 1🥉! !#TeamIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/LNldNx4FXb— Pentathlon Ireland (@Pent_Ireland) February 29, 2020
