This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ashley accuses Benitez of taking 'the soft option' by leaving Newcastle for China

Ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez has taken over as manager of Dalian Yifang.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 11:35 AM
30 minutes ago 659 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4742681
Ex-Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.
Ex-Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.
Ex-Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez.

NEWCASTLE UNITED OWNER Mike Ashley claims Rafael Benitez “took the soft option” by quitting the Magpies and moving to China.

Spanish manager Benitez parted ways with the Premier League club following the expiry of his contact at the end of June.

The former Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Inter boss took over as head coach of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang less than a week later.

Ashley, who appointed Benitez in March 2016, accused the 59-year-old of being motivated by money.

“He took the totally soft option, took the money and went to China,” Ashley told the Daily Mail. “That disappoints me. If he’d gone back to Real Madrid, or a top six club in the Premier League, I get it. But it was about money and all he had to do was say that from the beginning.”

Ashley added: “He asked for a 50% pay increase and I think he did that because he knew it couldn’t work. And if we had agreed to that, I think it would have been something else. And everyone thinks we lost him because we wouldn’t pay a couple of quid more. He had the microphone and we didn’t.”

Ashley commended Benitez on doing an “excellent job” during his time at the club but revealed their relationship “deteriorated very quickly” when the manager refused to sign off on the £40million acquisition of Joelinton, who eventually joined from Hoffenheim earlier this week.

Newcastle have not made any other signings, adding further ammunition to fan criticism of the unpopular owner. Aware of the disdain supporters have shown towards him, and having decided to no longer attend matches at St James’ Park, Ashley suggested there is no end in sight to his custodianship.

Numerous takeover rumours have come to nothing since the British businessman bought the club in 2007, the latest of which involved the Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group.

“There are no offers,” Ashley said, adding: “I think I could own this football club forever. That is my new mental state.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie