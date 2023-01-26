Advertisement
Xinhua News Agency/PA Images The flag of the Olympic Council of Asia (file photo).
Asian Olympic chiefs say Russians can take part in Asian Games
The International Olympic Committee had said yesterday that a return for Russians at the 2024 Paris Games should be “further explored.”
RUSSIAN AND BELARUSIAN athletes will be able to compete in this year’s Asian Games despite the invasion of Ukraine, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed.

The International Olympic Committee had said yesterday that a return for Russians at the 2024 Paris Games should be “further explored” despite calls from Ukraine for them to be banned.

“All athletes, regardless of their nationality or the passport they hold, should be able to compete in sports competitions,” the OCA said in a statement.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
