Omobamidele scores 100th-minute winner in stunning comeback, Sevilla in relegation danger

European results

Serie A

Torino 2-2 Inter Milan

AC Milan 0-0 Juventus

La Liga

Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla

Ligue Un

Lorient 2-3 Strasbourg

*****

ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE SCORED a dramatic, 100th-minute winner to cap Strasbourg’s 3-2 turnaround win over Lorient in Ligue Un on Sunday. Gary O’Neil’s side fell 2-0 down after 54 minutes, but started their comeback with Sebastian Nanasi’s goal just after the hour mark.

Advertisement

They equalised in the second minute of stoppage time through Nathaniel Adjei’s own goal, and ultimately won it when Irish international Omobamidele – introduced as a second-half substitute – scored from a corner in the 10th minute of added time.

The result keeps Strasbourg eighth in the league, ahead of ninth-placed Lorient. They now face Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

The battle for a top-four spot in Serie A looks set to go down to the wire following a drab match at the San Siro which left Milan and Juventus looking over their shoulders.

Juve sit fourth and are three points ahead of both Como, 2-0 winners at Genoa earlier on Sunday, and sixth-placed Roma.

Milan are three points ahead of Juve in third and should have a big enough gap separating them from Como and Roma to return to the Champions League after going without European football this season.

Earlier, Inter Milan’s charge to the title was held up after throwing away a two-goal lead to only draw 2-2 at Torino.

Leading just after the hour mark through two headed goals from Marcus Thuram and Yann Bisseck, Inter looked set to stroll to victory in Turin.

But Giovanni Simeone got Torino back into the match out of nowhere in the 70th minute when he dinked a finish over Yann Sommer, and Nikola Vlasic earned the hosts a point from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

Sunday’s draw should only be a bump in the road for Inter who will secure a 21st league crown if they beat Parma at the San Siro next weekend.

In Spain, Sevilla plunged deeper into danger of relegation from La Liga with a 2-1 defeat at Osasuna on Sunday, while Elche picked up three vital points with a 2-1 win at Real Oviedo.

Luis Garcia Plaza’s Sevilla took the lead through Neal Maupay in the 69th minute but Raul Garcia pulled the hosts level and Alejandro Catena struck in stoppage time to deal a blow to the Andalucians’ survival hopes.

The seven-time Europa League winners are 18th, a point behind Mallorca in 17th, after the islanders lost at Alaves on Saturday.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney