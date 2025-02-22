Asensio double punishes Jorgensen howler as Villa beat Chelsea

MARCO ASENSIO’S FIRST goals for Aston Villa clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against spluttering Chelsea after a costly blunder from Blues keeper Filip Jorgensen.

Enzo Fernandez’s quick-fire opener put Chelsea ahead at Villa Park in a battle between top four hopefuls chasing qualification for next season’s Champions League.

But Asensio, who signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in February, netted after the interval when his goal was initially disallowed for offside before being given by VAR.

The former Real Madrid forward followed his equaliser with Villa’s last-gasp winner as his shot squirmed past Jorgensen’s woeful attempted save.

It was the latest goalkeeping calamity for Chelsea this season after Jorgensen replaced the error-prone Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea have been beaten four times in their last five games in all competitions, leaving them one point adrift of the top four in sixth place.

Seventh-placed Villa, who held leaders Liverpool to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in midweek, are one point behind Chelsea thanks to a result that rekindled their own top four ambitions.

In last week’s 3-0 loss at Brighton, Chelsea failed to muster a single shot on target for the first time in a league match since 2021.

Maresca was so frustrated that he branded it the “worst performance” of his first season in charge. But the Italian remained confident this week that Chelsea could still challenge to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

This was a fresh blow to Maresca’s belief as Chelsea capitulated in dismal fashion.

Fernandez put the Blues ahead in the ninth minute with a tap-in after Pedro Neto’s incisive run and low cross prised open Villa’s defence.

Ollie Watkins led Villa’s attempt to respond with a fierce strike that forced a good save from Filip Jorgensen.

Watkins was denied again when Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella got across to make a last-ditch block before Jorgensen saved the Villa striker’s close-range effort.

Fernandez almost doubled the lead with a curling effort that flashed just over, while Cole Palmer’s shot deflected into the side-netting off Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

But Chelsea had won just one of their last five league matches in which they scored the first goal and once again they blew the lead.

Villa boss Unai Emery sent on Marcus Rashford at half-time and the change paid immediate dividends. Rashford stretched to turn Matty Cash’s cross into the six-yard box, where Asensio poked home as Chelsea appealed for offside.

Initially the goal was disallowed, but a VAR review showed Fernandez was playing Rashford onside, allowing Asensio to celebrate.

In the midst of a disappointing run of form, Palmer whipped a low strike just wide from inside the Villa area.

Palmer fluffed his lines again when he sprinted clean through but took too long to shot as his goal-bound effort was cleared by Ezri Konsa.

It was a significant moment as Villa were gifted the points in the 89th minute. Rashford picked out Asensio and his shot slipped through Jorgensen’s grasp as it trickled over the line.

