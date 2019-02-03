Aston Villa defender apologises after leaving opponent with gruesome facial injury

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings made his debut for the club on Saturday.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings made his debut for the club on Saturday.

ASTON VILLA DEFENDER Tyrone Mings has issued an apology to Reading striker Nelson Oliveira after the former accidentally stepped on the latter’s face during their Championship encounter on Saturday.

The incident, taking place just past the midway point of the second half in a goalless draw, saw Mings, making his debut after a loan switch from Bournemouth, put his boot into Oliveira’s head following through on a challenge.

The Portuguese forward was left bloodied with gruesome facial injuries, though the incident was initially missed by referee Geoff Eltringham.

He received treatment at the Madejski Stadium before later being taken to hospital, where he is expected to undergo surgery.

Images were quick to flood social media of Oliveira’s wounds, with many condemning Mings for his challenge.

“Feel awfully sorry for Oliveira, hope he is ok,” Mings tweeted afterwards.

He later added: “No one feels worse than me.”

Nelson Oliveira after Tyrone Mings (accidentally) stood on his face. Ouch 🤕 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/YEnKQcEhs8 — Adam Goodwin (@AdamGoodwin__) February 2, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: