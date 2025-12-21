Rogers' stunning double seals Aston Villa victory over Man United

Aston Villa 2

Manchester United 1

ASTON VILLA STEPPED up their unexpected Premier League title challenge as Morgan Rogers’ brilliant brace sealed a 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side took the lead through Rogers’ stunning strike late in the first half at Villa Park.

Matheus Cunha levelled for United moments later but Rogers bagged his sixth goal in his last six league appearances after the interval to clinch Villa’s 10th successive victory in all competitions.

Unai Emery’s third-placed side are just three points adrift of leaders Arsenal and one behind second-placed Manchester City as they chase a first English title since 1981.

Villa are on their best winning run in all competitions since 1914, when they secured 11 successive victories.

They have won seven consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1989-90, when they finished second under Graham Taylor.

Villa’s ascent into the title race is even more remarkable as it comes after their worst start to a league campaign for 28 years, featuring just two points and one goal scored in their opening five matches.

Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress, with just one Premier League home defeat in 2025, fewer than any other team.

Arsenal have already lost there this season and even United, beaten just once in their previous 26 trips to Villa, were unable to derail Emery’s title charge.

Seventh-placed United’s second defeat in their last 11 league matches left them winless in their last two games after the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday.

Adding to Ruben Amorim’s problems, United captain Bruno Fernandes was forced off at half-time with an apparent hamstring issue.

Fernandes’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Amorim, who was without seven players against Villa.

Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Kobbie Mainoo were injured, Casemiro was suspended, while Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fernandes recently claimed United “wanted me to go” when Al-Hilal made a bid for him in the summer.

The Portugal midfielder rejected the switch to Saudi Arabia, but United will experience what life without their influential skipper is like if Fernandes is sidelined for a prolonged spell.

Benjamin Sesko should have put United in front after racing into the Villa area, but he hesitated, allowing Emiliano Martinez time to dash off his line and block the Slovenian’s shot.

Villa took the lead with a perfectly crafted counter-attack in the 45th minute.

John McGinn’s pin-point pass sent Rogers surging away down the left flank and the England midfielder glided past Leny Yoro to curl a brilliant finish into the far corner from just inside the area.

Matty Cash gifted United their equaliser on the stroke of half-time, the defender dawdling in possession as Patrick Dorgu pounced to tee up Cunha for a clinical finish from an acute angle.

Losing Fernandes for the second half was a hammer blow and the irrepressible Rogers restored Villa’s advantage in the 57th minute.

Showing more desire than Yoro, Rogers pounced on a loose ball in the United area and guided a predatory finish past Senne Lammens from 12 yards.

Emery revelled in the moment, roaring in delight as he threw his jacket in the air in celebration.

The Spaniard’s joy was nearly curtailed immediately, but Martinez saved from Diogo Dalot and Dorgu to preserve Villa’s lead.

Cunha squandered an even better chance, heading wide from Dorgu’s cross.

Amorim sent on Jack Fletcher, the son of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, for his debut, but the teenager’s first game was destined to end in defeat.

