Aston Villa complete 8th summer signing with capture of Belgian defender

ASTON VILLA HAVE confirmed the signing of defender Bjorn Engels from Stade Reims as the club continues its summer spending spree.

Aston Villa signing, Bjorn Engels.

Engels becomes Villa’s latest addition for a fee believed to be around £7 million (€7.7m).

Villa are set to return to the Premier League this upcoming season after attaining promotion from the Championship and have spent big money to ensure the team is ready to compete and avoid a quick relegation.

The club has now spent nearly £100 million to retool the squad ahead of the return to the top flight, with Engels the latest signing to be part of that project as the 24-year-old defender joins from Stade Reims.

The defender spent last campaign on loan with the Ligue 1 club, where he made 33 appearances before the French side opted to trigger a purchase option in Engels’ contract.

He will now head to Villa, though, as he moves to his fourth team after previously playing for Club Brugge in his native Belgium as well as Greek side Olympiacos.

