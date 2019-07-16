This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aston Villa complete 8th summer signing with capture of Belgian defender

The club have spent more than €100 million during this summer’s transfer window.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 9:24 PM
45 minutes ago 2,363 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4727524

ASTON VILLA HAVE confirmed the signing of defender Bjorn Engels from Stade Reims as the club continues its summer spending spree.

bjorn-engels-reims-2018-19_1exycgufzkqqb1lt53tj4agj56 Aston Villa signing, Bjorn Engels.

Engels becomes Villa’s latest addition for a fee believed to be around £7 million (€7.7m).

Villa are set to return to the Premier League this upcoming season after attaining promotion from the Championship and have spent big money to ensure the team is ready to compete and avoid a quick relegation.

The club has now spent nearly £100 million to retool the squad ahead of the return to the top flight, with Engels the latest signing to be part of that project as the 24-year-old defender joins from Stade Reims.

The defender spent last campaign on loan with the Ligue 1 club, where he made 33 appearances before the French side opted to trigger a purchase option in Engels’ contract.

He will now head to Villa, though, as he moves to his fourth team after previously playing for Club Brugge in his native Belgium as well as Greek side Olympiacos.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie