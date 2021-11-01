Membership : Access or Sign Up
Astros rally to beat Braves and extend World Series

Game 6 is in Houston tomorrow.

Image: Ashley Landis
MARTIN MALDONALDO DROVE in three runs and the Houston Astros extended their World Series title bid by rallying from a four-run deficit to defeat Atlanta 9-5 last night.

The 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly as the Astros pulled within 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final with game six on Tuesday in Houston.

© – AFP, 2021

