Sunday 22 December, 2019
Rampant Atalanta inflict AC Milan's heaviest defeat in 21 years

Atalanta were in fine form as the Rossoneri were trounced in this afternoon’s Serie A fixture.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,321 Views 3 Comments
Atalanta attacker Josip Ilicic.
JOSIP ILICIC SCORED twice as Atalanta outclassed a sorry AC Milan with a 5-0 rout in Bergamo today.

The hosts were rewarded for a dominant opening with a wonderful solo goal from Alejandro Gomez and ex-Rossoneri midfielder Mario Pasalic doubled the lead shortly after the hour.

Ilicic drilled home in the 63rd minute and soon had a second with an exquisite effort as Atalanta — who completed the thrashing through substitute Luis Muriel — were rewarded for a display full of enterprise and invention with a result that sees them head into Serie A’s mid-season break in fifth.

Tenth-placed Milan, who were unbeaten in four prior to the game, and coach Stefano Pioli will need to do some soul-searching over the next fortnight after a woeful away performance.

It was their heaviest defeat since losing by the same scoreline to Roma in 1998.

The42 Team

COMMENTS (3)

