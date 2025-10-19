Kelly Brady the hat-trick hero as Athlone Town complete historic double

Athlone Town 3

Bohemians 2

HISTORY FOR ATHLONE Town.

A first ever domestic double secured, and a dream day for hat-trick hero Kelly Brady.

But John Sullivan’s side were put to the pin of their collar by a brilliant young Bohemians side, buoyed by stunning openers and closers in their first-ever FAI Cup final from Alannah McEvoy and Aoibhe Brennan.

The day belonged to Athlone, however, and Golden Boot winner Brady in their fourth successive cup final.

The US-born striker will train with Ireland next week, and she made a real case for full inclusion in Carla Ward’s squad as she brought her final season tally to 26 goals.

Ward was among the 3,608 fans watching on ahead of Ireland’s Nations League playoff against Belgium next week, while her assistant Alan Mahon and former boss Eileen Gleeson were also in the crowd.

And what a spectacle they were treated to.

After a somewhat nervy, cagey start, the game sparked to life with McEvoy’s stunner in the sixth minute. The dream start for Bohemians.

Returning to familiar surrounds at Tallaght Stadium, the former Shamrock Rovers striker unleashed an excellent strike from the edge of the box, after the industrious Hannah Healy picked the pocket of Hannah Waesch.

After a touch with the left and shot with the right, she wheeled away in celebration as the ball nestled in the right top-hand corner. It was the perfect opening act to McEvoy’s second cup final, having helped Peamount United to victory in 2020.

Athlone soon moved through the gears: Madie Gibson began to threaten, with Bohs goalkeeper and captain Rachael Kelly bravely stepping up on a couple of occasions.

But there was little she could do when Brady stole a march, heading home two fine team goals.

Much has been made of Athlone’s right side all season, but both of these were made down the left lane.

In the 23rd minute, centre-back Natalie McNally played Shauna Brennan in over the top and Brady leapt to meet her first-time cross and bring Athlone back on terms.

Having nearly replicated the move just after, the Midlanders soon found joy and were celebrating again 13 minutes later.

A clever, quick free kick from Waesch just inside the Bohs’ half released Gibson, who sent a superb delivery straight onto Brady’s head The US connection clicking, once again.

Kate Slevin will have breathed a sigh of relief, having been denied by Kelly one on one just beforehand, with options lining up outside her.

While Bohs turned to their bench at the break, Brady continued to menace on the restart.

Three minutes in, she wrapped up her hat-trick. Gibson’s effort took an heavy deflection, falling kindly for her compatriot in the box. Brady slipped as she unleashed a low drive, Kelly got a hand, but the ball trickled in.

When it’s your day, it’s your day. Even the kneeslide celebration was perfect, as fans sung her name to the tune of, ‘I love you, baby’.

With Athlone at full throttle, the chances kept coming. Kelly produced some big saves to deny Brady, Waesch and Slevin, while the hat-trick hero floated high and wide in the middle of it all.

Bohs kept plugging away, but struggled to create anything of real substance, while Kayleigh Shine expertly marshalled the Athlone defence, as she has done all season.

Until the 74th minute, when Brennan’s scorcher brought them right back into the game. Like McEvoy earlier, the 17-year-old’s effort was somewhat of a bolt from the blue, and a thing of beauty.

73 nóim ⏳@AthloneTownAFC 3@bfcdublin 2



Céard faoi sin mar scór Aoibhe Brennan

Game on Brennan with an amazing goal🔥 @FAIreland #FAI pic.twitter.com/OrvaBGjSoP — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 19, 2025

Bohs did their utmost to force extra-time, with Brennan going close, but Athlone’s experience and professionalism told as they managed the endgame.

They danced at the final whistle, and will do so long into the night.

ATHLONE TOWN: Megan Plascko; Kellie Brennan, Kayleigh Shine, Natalie McNally, Shauna Brennan (Sarah Rice 72); Kate Slevin, Hannah Waesch, Emma Mooney (Chloe Singleton 80); Róisín Molloy (Isabel Ryan 80), Kelly Brady, Madie Gibson (captain).

BOHEMIANS: Rachael Kelly (captain); Sarah Power, Roisín McGovern, Lisa Murphy, Katie Lovely (Katherine Malone 86); Fiona Donnelly, Hannah Healy, Aoibhe Brennan; Sarah McKevitt (Hannah O’Brien HT), Alannah McEvoy (Savannah Kane 88), Leiagh Glennon (Katie McCarn HT).

Referee: Lucas Keating.