More Stories
Athlone Town on their UWCL journey last year. Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
UWCL

Athlone Town drawn against ŽFK Skopje 2014 in Champions League qualifying

Midlanders face North Macedonian champions in semi-final of one-venue mini tournament.
4.10pm, 18 Jun 2026

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE been drawn against North Macedonian champions ŽFK Skopje 2014 in the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 Uefa Women’s Champions League.

The League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions will face Skopje 2014 in the semi-final of a one-venue mini tournament next month.

Should Lily Agg’s side win, they will face Poland’s KKS Czarni Sosnowiec or WFC Nike of Georgia in the final. 

The first qualifying round mini tournaments are scheduled for 22-25 July, with the hosts yet to be confirmed.

Just the winners advance to the second round, where they will face Cypriot champions Apollon LFC first.

Athlone famously won – and hosted – their first qualifying round last year, before Icelandic side Breiðablik ended their Champions League dream. The Midlanders later dropped to the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup, where they bowed out to Glasgow City. 

Northern Ireland champions Glentoran will face Latvian outfit Riga in their first round semi-final, with Wales’ Wrexham or Pyunik of Armenia their potential final opponents.

Kyra Carusa’s HB Køge await the winners of that group in the second round semi-finals, where Hearts – home to Ellen Dolan and Jenna Slattery – are on the other side of that mini-tournament, facing Lithuanian team FC Gintra first.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie