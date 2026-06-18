Athlone Town drawn against ŽFK Skopje 2014 in Champions League qualifying

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE been drawn against North Macedonian champions ŽFK Skopje 2014 in the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 Uefa Women’s Champions League.

The League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions will face Skopje 2014 in the semi-final of a one-venue mini tournament next month.

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Should Lily Agg’s side win, they will face Poland’s KKS Czarni Sosnowiec or WFC Nike of Georgia in the final.

The first qualifying round mini tournaments are scheduled for 22-25 July, with the hosts yet to be confirmed.

Just the winners advance to the second round, where they will face Cypriot champions Apollon LFC first.

Athlone famously won – and hosted – their first qualifying round last year, before Icelandic side Breiðablik ended their Champions League dream. The Midlanders later dropped to the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup, where they bowed out to Glasgow City.

Northern Ireland champions Glentoran will face Latvian outfit Riga in their first round semi-final, with Wales’ Wrexham or Pyunik of Armenia their potential final opponents.

Kyra Carusa’s HB Køge await the winners of that group in the second round semi-finals, where Hearts – home to Ellen Dolan and Jenna Slattery – are on the other side of that mini-tournament, facing Lithuanian team FC Gintra first.