BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Advertisement

Hobbling Atletico reclaim La Liga top spot

Atletico were in front after just five minutes when Belgian international Yannick Carrasco scored

By AFP Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 10:34 PM
6 minutes ago 166 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5407019
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID MOVED back to the top of La Liga on Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Real Betis opened a one-point lead over city rivals Real.

Despite missing 19-goal striker Luis Suarez, Atletico were in front after just five minutes when Belgian international Yannick Carrasco scored into an empty net after a goal-mouth scramble.

However, Betis, who are in sixth place in the table and chasing European football next season, levelled just 15 minutes later.

Cristian Tello was on hand to score from just inside the box from a cross by Alex Moreno.

On Saturday, Real Madrid had taken top spot with a 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona.

That was the first time Atletico had been knocked off the top since December when they went on to mount a run that saw them go 10 points clear with a game in hand at the start of February.

Barcelona are third, a point further back on 65 points.

Both goalkeepers played crucial roles in ensuring Atletico and Betis shared the points on Sunday.

Veteran keeper Claudio Bravo superbly kept out Saul Niguez’s 14th-minute header and then saved from Angel Correa in the last minute of the game.

At the other end, Jan Oblak was just as reliable, denying Emerson and Diego Lainez.

Despite returning to the top of the table, Atletico coach Diego Simeone saw his team’s injury worries pile up.

Joao Felix suffered an ankle injury after a tackle from Betis defender Aissa Mandi.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

England international Kieran Trippier picked up a back injury late in the game and was replaced by Sime Vrsaljko.

Simeone was already without Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente, Moussa Dembele and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

dj/mw

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie