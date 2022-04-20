Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid fail to strengthen top-four bid after goalless draw

Diego Simeone’s side were unable to grab a winner against Granada.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 8:54 PM
39 minutes ago 500 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5743524
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez taking a free kick.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez taking a free kick.
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez taking a free kick.
Image: Manu Fernandez

ATLETICO MADRID WERE left frustrated by a goalless draw with Granada on Wednesday as Diego Simeone’s side missed the chance to pull away in the race for La Liga’s top four.

The stalemate means Atletico move up to second in the table but could be overtaken by both Barcelona and Sevilla on Thursday. Barca play away at Real Sociedad after Sevilla travel to Levante.

Real Betis, who were beaten by Elche on Tuesday, are four points behind Atletico in fifth.

After six consecutive victories between February and April, Atletico have now managed just one win from their last five in all competitions, bringing back some of the concerns that hung over the team earlier in the season.

Without Joao Felix, who will miss the rest of the season through injury, La Liga’s reigning champions lacked the thrust needed to break down a determined Granada side, who were playing their first match under new coach Aitor Karanka.

Granada sit 18th, a point behind Cadiz, who have a game in hand.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie