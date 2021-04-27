BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 27 April 2021
Legendary Waterford All-Ireland winner Austin Flynn passes away

Flynn was full-back on the last Waterford side to win the All-Ireland in 1959.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,445 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5420982
Austin Flynn pictured in 2008.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

LEGENDARY WATERFORD HURLING figure Austin Flynn has passed away.

He also won three Munster medals, a National League and Oireachtas title during an inter-county career that spanned from 1952 to ’67.

Widely regarded as one of Waterford’s best ever players, Flynn marked some of the game’s greats such as Christy Ring and Nickey Rackard during his career.

He won three Cú Chulainn awards during the pre-All-Stars era, was named at full-back on the Waterford Hurling Team of the Millennium and won Waterford Hurler of the Year in 1967.

He lined out with Abbeyside in both hurling and football, losing four Waterford SHC deciders with his club.

Kevin O'Brien
