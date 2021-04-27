Legendary Waterford All-Ireland winner Austin Flynn passes away

LEGENDARY WATERFORD HURLING figure Austin Flynn has passed away.

Flynn was full-back on the last Waterford side to win the All-Ireland in 1959.

He also won three Munster medals, a National League and Oireachtas title during an inter-county career that spanned from 1952 to ’67.

Widely regarded as one of Waterford’s best ever players, Flynn marked some of the game’s greats such as Christy Ring and Nickey Rackard during his career.

He won three Cú Chulainn awards during the pre-All-Stars era, was named at full-back on the Waterford Hurling Team of the Millennium and won Waterford Hurler of the Year in 1967.

He lined out with Abbeyside in both hurling and football, losing four Waterford SHC deciders with his club.

This evening we were saddened to learn of the passing of our Club President Austin Flynn. Austin was of course full back on the great Waterford hurling team of the 1950s and 60s winning an All Ireland in 1959 along with 3 Munster titles, a National League and Oireachtas title. pic.twitter.com/8dIw243ZCI — Abbeyside Ballinacourty GAA (@AbbeycourtyGAA1) April 26, 2021

It is with great sadness that Waterford GAA has learned of the passing of a member of our 1959 All Ireland winning team Austin Flynn



Austin played with the Abbeyside club and was full back on the All Ireland Winning team



Condolences to all his family

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/pEQg4R8tC4 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 27, 2021

