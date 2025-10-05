Wallabies left ruing missed chances ahead of European tour

WALLABIES SKIPPER HARRY Wilson is adamant there is “light at the end of the tunnel” after another crushing defeat to the All Blacks ahead of a critical European tour.

Australia showed glimpses of their best at a sodden Perth on Saturday, but ill-discipline and sloppy errors again proved their nemesis in a 28-14 defeat.

It drew the curtain on a frustrating Rugby Championship campaign won by South Africa. New Zealand came second ahead of Australia and Argentina.

“It was competitive, but we’re not out there to be competitive. We’re out there to win and the last two Test matches we’ve had opportunities, which we haven’t taken,” said Wilson.

“But there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’ve got to be better with those little margins. All those fine margins in the last couple of Tests, we’ve definitely lost those.”

Defeat was a record 11th in a row against New Zealand, with a strong Northern Hemisphere tour needed to avoid a nightmare 2027 World Cup draw in December.

Only the top six-ranked teams come December will head each of the World Cup groups.

Australia are currently seventh, meaning they could meet one of the big guns in the pool stages of a tournament they host unless their ranking improves.

They face Eddie Jones’ Japan in Tokyo on October 25 before Tests against England, Italy, Ireland and France in November.

“It’s all about regeneration now,” said coach Joe Schmidt, whose team has had a gruelling year hosting the British and Irish Lions ahead of the Rugby Championship, where they won two and lost four.

“They (players) just need to get a bit of time and space. I can’t imagine how it could be a lot tougher than having three massive Lions Tests, then going straight up and playing at Ellis Park (in South Africa).

“Since that Ellis Park win, we’ve probably collected injuries at each point .. Hopefully, if we can get that regeneration period right, we’ll get a few players back.”

The Wallabies have already lost scrum-half Tate McDermott and wing Tom Wright to long-term injures, while flanker Fraser McReight hurt his ankle against the All Blacks which Schmidt said “doesn’t look too good”.

They also no longer have the services of veterans James Slipper and Nic White, who have both retired.

“We’ve got to go after some results in the Northern Tour,” stressed Schmidt. “The best way to get them is to win away from home and that starts with what will be a tough game against Japan.”

– © AFP 2025