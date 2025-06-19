Suaalii fit to face Lions but O'Connor left out by Wallabies for Fiji Test

EXPLOSIVE BACK JOSEPH-Aukuso Suaalii will be fit to face the Lions after being named Thursday in Australia’s squad for a Test against Fiji, but James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koirobete all missed out

The 21-year-old former rugby league star has recovered from a fractured jaw and was named by Australia coach Joe Schmidt in his 36-man squad for the Fiji clash on 6 July, the only Wallabies warm-up before three Tests against the Lions.

Suaalii had surgery in May after being injured playing for the NSW Waratahs, sparking concerns he could miss at least the first Lions Test on 19 July.

The experienced trio of O’Connor, Kerevi and Koirobete were left out, with lock Will Skelton the only overseas-based player included.

“Selection is always tight and there’ll be players who are excited and those that are disappointed,” Schmidt said.

“As coaches there was a lot of healthy, robust discussion and we think we’ve selected a group that will work hard and connect well as a squad.”

Western Force back-row forward Nick Champion de Crespigny and ACT Brumbies flying wing Corey Toole were given their first call-ups.

“There’s some continuity from last year, plus a few new or returning players who have forced their way into the mix,” said Schmidt.

NSW Waratahs hooker David Porecki was recalled for the first time since captaining the Wallabies at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where they failed to progress past the pool stage for the first time.

De Crespigny, Dylan Pietsch, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain and Nic White will not join the squad until after the Western Force’s match against the Lions on 28 June.

Australia squad

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson , Will Skelton, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

