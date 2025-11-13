Ikitau returns for Australia as Schmidt prepares to challenge 'one of the top teams in world'

LEN IKITAU RETURNS for the Wallabies against Ireland at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night at the Aviva Stadium (KO: 8.10pm, RTÉ/TNT).

The 27-year-old will reignite his partnership with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the centre, the pair featuring alongside each other in the midfield for 12 of Australia’s last 16 Tests.

Fly-half James O’Connor will start in the 10 jersey for his first Test in the northern hemisphere since 2021, linking up with Jake Gordon who is again selected at scrum-half.

21-year-old full-back Max Jorgensen and winger Filipo Daugunu have also been selected to start in Dublin, joining Harry Potter in the back three.

The experienced Allan Alaalatoa is another who returns to the starting XV, where he will combine with hooker Matt Faessler and Angus Bell in the run on front row.

In another reshuffle in the forwards Tom Hooper shifts to lock with Rob Valetini starting at blindside flanker. Hooper will partner Jeremy Williams in the second row, while openside flanker Fraser McReight and skipper Harry Wilson complete the loose forward trio.

Tom Robertson has been selected as the substitute loosehead prop, with Billy Pollard and Zane Nonggorr the other replacement front rowers.

Lock Nick Frost shifts to an impact role off the bench, with Carlo Tizzano selected as the cover for the back row.

Ryan Lonergan is substitute scrumhalf. Tane Edmed returns to the venue of his Test debut last year as the replacement out-half. The versatile Andrew Kellaway will wear the number 23 jersey and cover multiple positions across the backline.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “It’s been a tough schedule but we’ve tried to embrace that this week and tried to freshen up at the same time.

“It’s another opportunity this Saturday to really challenge ourselves against one of the top teams in the world.”

Australia

15. Max Jorgensen

14. Filipo Daugunu

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Harry Potter

10. James O’Connor

9. Jake Gordon

1. Angus Bell

2. Matt Faessler

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Jeremy Williams

5. Tom Hooper

6. Rob Valetini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (Capt)



Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Tom Robertson

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Nick Frost

20. Carlo Tizzano

21. Ryan Lonergan

22. Tane Edmed

23. Andrew Kellaway