Former US Open champ Stephens comes through Australian Open qualifying

FORMER GRAND SLAM champion Sloane Stephens battled through qualifying for the Australian Open on Thursday to make her first major tournament in a year.
The American eased past Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 7-5 to book her place in the main draw as she returns from a foot injury that kept her off tour for most of last year.
Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion and French Open finalist a year later, lost to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne in 2025 before being sidelined by injury.
The 32-year-old played no competitive tennis between February and September.
“Obviously the last round is not easy and I haven’t been there in a long time, so a little bit stressful but really happy to get the win and get through,” Stephens, a former world number three, said.
“I think I was the only Grand Slam champion to be in qualies, which was interesting, I was like, ‘Oh God, a lot of pressure’, but I was just like it’s an opportunity to go and play and try and figure it out.”
Emerging Turkish star Zeynep Sonmez also advanced, downing Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-2.
The 23-year-old made headlines at Wimbledon last year, becoming the first player from Turkey to reach the third round at a Grand Slam in the Open era.
“After Wimbledon, of course Grand Slams feel more special right now, and I love to play in Australia,” she said.
“I’m happy that I qualified, and looking forward to playing my first match in the main draw.”
