Months after running her first ever marathon, this teenager claimed the Irish title in Dublin

AT 19 YEARS OLD, Ava Crean was the first Irish woman to cross the finish line at today’s Dublin Marathon.

Crean has become the youngest ever national title winner, running a personal best time of 2:34.11. She was sixth across the finish line with over 22,000 participants.

Crean’s win caused a massive shock by winning the Irish title ahead of eighth-placed defending champion Ann Marie McGlynn (2:36.24).

Nichola Sheridan of Meath finished ninth overall in a 2:39.56 personal best to take bronze in the national championships which are incorporated in the event.

Crean and McGlynn, a contrast in youth and experience with 26 years between them, were together until the 21km mark in a fascinating tussle. McGlynn who was going for three national titles in a row had a grade two hamstring tear just six weeks ago but she had no complaints at being beaten by the sensational teenager.

“Honestly I really love to see that, and I hope to see her year on year now. We’ve had it before [talented youngsters] but they go away. Ava needs to be nurtured now because she is really talented. She’s got it,” McGlynn said.

A shell-shocked Crean said: “I honestly can’t believe this. I only started running during Covid and began on a treadmill. I was too embarrassed to run outdoors because I kept stopping every 500m. To beat someone like Ann Marie and in that time, I never dreamed I could do this.

“I couldn’t even believe it until I saw the finish line,” she said. She said she had been measuring her distance by the water stations spaced out along the route.

INPHO INPHO

After picking up running inside, Crean began progressing to running longer distances outside. She ran her first marathon in Manchester in April this year.

“When I was training for the Manchester marathon I wasn’t really training, I was just going out and running,” she said.

She finished the Manchester marathon with a time of 2:49:00, and then took part in the marathon Limerick a week later. She got her coach John Kinsella shortly afterwards. For the Dublin marathon, she said she spent about four months training.

“Now I see all the hard work and looking back, I couldn’t have done it without my coach,” she said.

She’s studying sports and exercise science in Manchester. On her future plans, she said she’s registered for the Boston marathon.

Additional reporting by Ronan Early

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie