Bad night for Villa as top 4 hopes suffer setback
CRYSTAL PALACE earned an impressive 4-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight.
The result is a blow to Unai Emery’s side’s top-four hopes.
Elsewhere, Brighton beat Bournemouth 2-1 and Fulham overcame Wolves by the same scoreline.
More to follow
