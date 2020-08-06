Meath club suspends all activity as player tests postive for Covid-19

The club lined out in the championship last weekend. (File pic)

A CLUB PLAYER in Co Meath has tested positive for Covid-19.

Intermediate outfit Ballinabrackey confirmed they have identified a case within the club and have suspended all activity, as well as closing pitches.

“We have and continue to follow all relevant guidelines and protocol from the HSE and GAA,” a statement reads. “We would request understanding in the current situation and a level of respect to both the individual and the club.”

The Meath Chronicle today reported that the player in question featured in a championship match against Duleek/Bellewstown last weekend.

Ballinabrackey GAA can confirm a positive Covid 19 case in the club.

— Ballinabrackey GAA (@Ballinabrackey1) August 6, 2020

“All relevant people have been contacted,” Ballinabrackey secretary Kevin Coyne told the newspaper, “and we’re waiting directives from the HSE, we have closed down the pitches, all our facilities are now closed and all activity within the club is currently suspended.”