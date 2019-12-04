This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Ballon d'Or: Mane overlooked for being African, claims Senegal team-mate

Cheikhou Kouyate indicated he feels European and South American players are favoured in the voting.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 8:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,638 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4918739
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

SADIO MANE would have won the Ballon d’Or if he was European or Brazilian, according to the Liverpool forward’s Senegal team-mate Cheikhou Kouyate.

Mane came fourth in the final standings with 347 votes from the panel of world football journalists, behind winner Lionel Messi (686 votes) of Barcelona, Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk (679) and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (476).

As well as helping his team to Champions League glory in June, Mane has continually excelled in domestic action for the Premier League’s runaway leaders and Kouyate, who was part of the Palace team that lost 2-1 to Mane’s Liverpool in November, suggested the 27-year-old was overlooked due to an anti-African bias.

“For me this Ballon d’Or is for Sadio Mane, there is no doubt about that,” Kouyate told The Mirror.

Listen, if Sadio was a Brazilian or a European there would not have been no debate.

“It would have been him for the award straight away and it’s not because I play with him at international level, or because I know him; it’s just what people who watch football feel.

“Just go back and watch what he did for both club and country and you will see in between the lines that no one has been better than him.”

Mane was instrumental in Senegal’s run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three goals in five appearances before they were beaten 1-0 by Algeria at the last hurdle.

Kouyate added: “We all know that Messi is really good, maybe the greatest player, but last season, come on.

Maybe it’s not just football that they look at because there is no way three people had a better season than him [Mane].

“It’s just unbelievable how some people are judged but that is not fair.”

