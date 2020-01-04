24 mins ago

So who fancies taking on Corofin in the All-Ireland club football final?

The reigning champions are back in another decider as Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilcoo battle it out to join them.

Ballyboden are seeking to reach their second-ever final, and first since 2016, while Kilcoo are hoping to make a maiden decider.

We’ll have team news for you shortly. Throw-in is at 3.30pm and the game is live on TG4.