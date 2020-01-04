Throw-in at Kingspan Breffni is at 3.30pm.
Liveblog
Here’s how the sides will start:
Ballyboden St Enda’s
1. Darragh Gogan
2. Shane Clayton
3. Bob Dwan
4. Cathal Flaherty
5. Kieran Kennedy
6. Robbie McDaid
7. Brian Bobbett
8. Michael Darragh Macauley
9. Declan O’Mahony
10. Darren O’Reilly
11. Colm Basquel
12. Alan Flood
13. Ross McGarry
14. Ryan Basquel
15. Conal Keaney
Kilcoo
1. Martin McCourt
2. Niall Branagan
3. Aidan Branagan
4. Niall McEvoy
5. Aaron Branagan
6. Darryl Branagan
7. Micheal Rooney
8. Ryan McEvoy
9. Dylan Ward
10. Anthony Morgan
11. Paul Devlin
12. Ryan Johnston
13. Eugene Branagan
14. Jerome Johnston
15. Conor Laverty
All the big guns start for Ballyboden as Michael Darragh Macauley and Conal Keaney make the starting XV for the Dublin champions.
So who fancies taking on Corofin in the All-Ireland club football final?
The reigning champions are back in another decider as Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilcoo battle it out to join them.
Ballyboden are seeking to reach their second-ever final, and first since 2016, while Kilcoo are hoping to make a maiden decider.
We’ll have team news for you shortly. Throw-in is at 3.30pm and the game is live on TG4.
COMMENTS (1)