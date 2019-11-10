Basquel's 1-4 helps Ballyboden to perfect start in Leinster campaign

Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin) 1-11

Newtown Blues (Louth) 0-5

Dan Bannon reports from Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda

GOOD OMENS. THE last time Ballyboden St Enda’s began their assault on the Leinster club championship in the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda, they went all the way up the steps of the Hogan Stand to claim All-Ireland glory.

On that day in 2015, St Patrick’s were the opponents and this time it was the turn of currently crowned Louth Champions Newtown Blues.

The winners created history in doing so, the first time since the Cooley Kickham’s team of 1976 to 1978 to do three-in-a-row. Alas, they failed to bring that form with them as they were to fall victim to the superior Dublin champions.

Once again Colm Basquel was to the fore for Anthony Rainbow’s side. The boggy surface couldn’t affect his legs and after a quiet county final. The county forward was in determined mood and his fortuitous goals at the death provided the gloss.

Blues were given a glimmer of hope before the half time whistle when Boden’s corner back Cathal Flaherty picked up a straight red card for an off the ball incident. The scores 0-3 a piece and the game well and truly in the balance.

Upon the resumption, the more powerful outfit from the capital upped the intensity and forced the issue with their physicality. Tempers frayed, Louth county players Emmet Carolan and Colm Judge picked up black cards.

Basque’s older brother Ryan purposely fired a penalty over the bar such was their control the St. Enda’s men possessed while Alan Connor also received a red card to reduce both sides to fourteen before the finish.

Boden begin their march.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Colm Basquel 1-4, Ryan Basquel 0-3 (1f, 0-1pen), Conal Keaney 0-2, Ross McGarry and Cathal Flaherty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newtown Blues: Andy McDonnell 0-2 (0-2f), Ciaran Downey (1f), Rob Carr and Colm Judge 0-1 each.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

2. Bob Dwan

4. Cathal Flaherty

3. Shane Clayton

22. Brian Bobbett

6. Robbie McDaid

23. Kieran Kennedy

7. Aron Waters

9. Declan O’Mahoney

10. Darren O’Reilly

11. Colm Basquel

12. Alan Flood

13. Ross McGarry

14. Ryan Basquel

15. Warren Egan

Subs:

18. Conal Keaney for Egan (44)

21. James Holland for O’Reilly (44)

20. Tom Hayes for Flood (47)

8. Michael Darragh Macauley for A Water (53)

17. Sean Gibbons for O’Mahony (56)

Newtown Blues

1. Jason Lowney

3. Fergal Donohoe

6. Emmet Carolan

4. Alan Connor

11. Colm Judge

2. Johnny Connolly

17. Paul Moore

5. Kevin Carr

8. Andy McDonnell

9. J Kermode

7. Ian Connor

14. Ciaran Downey

12. Rob Carr

10. Conor Branigan

22. Jamie Kelly

Subs:

15. Conor Moore for J Kelly (22)

24. Johnny McDonnell for I Connor (46)

19. Thomas Costello for Branigan (52)

18. Cormac Reynolds for R Carr (52)

21. Niall Costello for E Carolan black (55)

25. Ronan Levins for Judge black (62)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.