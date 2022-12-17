Hurling styles contrast - What are the key areas for Ballygunner-Ballyhale showdown?

STYLES MAKE FIGHTS is a boxing adage, which is very apt for Sunday’s All-Ireland club semi-final between Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

It is a meeting of the modern game in Ballygunner versus the traditional method in Ballyhale Shamrocks. Each method used is neither right or wrong, their styles are based on the physical and hurling abilities of their players.

Ballyhale Shamrocks, like their county side, don’t feel the need to evolve due to their forward’s ability to win 50/50 ball and convert this possession into scores. At this present time, why would they evolve as they have players like Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid who can win possession from any type of ball that is hit on top of them?

Ballyhale have three of Kilkenny’s top puck out targets in Cody, Mullen and Reid. These players roughly break even at county level, so when they are positioned into a club team, along with Fennelly, it is about getting quick possession into the opposition’s half.

It is this ability that makes the Shamrocks such a dangerous team. They have often been out hurled for periods in games, but their defenders trust in their forwards ability to win possession. Cody’s equaliser to force extra-time against Offaly’s St Rynagh’s during their 2021 Leinster campaign exemplifies this.

Ballyhale are dogged when out of possession. They will endeavour to hold Richie Reid in the middle of their defence, apply the pressure on Ballygunner’s defence in possession and make it easier for Reid to pick up initial possession or be an immediate option for a pass if Ballyhale win it back.

In Ballygunner we have a team who have evolved their game in recent years. Ballygunner’s performances post-Covid have mirrored the current Limerick senior team in several areas. They generate a huge amount of their scores off their own puck out, their defence of the opposition’s puck out sees them concede very little off their opponents restarts.

The Waterford’s sides appreciation for the invisible game when out of possession has seen them wear down teams. The invisible game is not just the minimum requirement of hooks, blocks and tackles, it is their ability to enforce their shape on a game which means the opposition must adjust their team.

They do not try to force the ball out of their defence with short passes, the city side have coached their defenders in to being comfortable in possession and always looking up when in possession before deciding on the distance of their pass. The mix in their use of the ball makes them very unpredictable for the opposition.

There are several key areas which will decide this game but do not be surprised if it comes down to Ballyhale’s individual brilliance to bludgeon through the Ballygunner defence for goals.

Ballygunner’s defence of Ballyhale puckouts

Last year’s All-Ireland final and this year’s Munster club championship saw Ballygunner put huge pressure on the opposition’s restarts. Ballygunner’s full-forward line will sit off the Shamrocks full-back line to cut out any puckout to Richie Reid. This will also allow the Ballygunner midfield position themselves closer to their half-back line so they can flood the breaking aeras especially in front of Reid and Cody.

Ballyhale Shamrocks are not as comfortable as Ballygunner when working the ball out of their defence. The Gunners have an effective press which piles the pressure on defenders and cuts off passing options.

The Kilkenny side will have to hit some short puck outs and they could counteract Ballygunner’s press by disguising these as long puck outs. When Dean Mason hits their corner-back this will probably induce a press from Ballygunner’s forwards and midfield which will create space in front of Ballyhale’s half forward line. If the corner backs immediately deliver possession up their wing, it would give their half-forward line extra space and time.

Can Ballygunner deliver ball which allows their forwards to win possession?

Ballygunner do not possess the same forward physicality as Ballyhale but what they have is speed in their inside line and an ability to score from the corners. Richie Reid will protect his full-back line when he is able to get a midfielder to cover his man. When Ballygunner can deliver the ball from the middle third of the field it gives them a better chance of taking out any extra man in the Shamrocks defence.

We will predominately see Ballygunner players like Hutchinson, Fitzgerald and O’Mahony dropping the shoulder when winning possession in the corner but not cutting inside to have a look at goal. They will elect to go down the line and pop the ball over the bar as they will know that Ballyhale will pack the area in front of their goal.

Ballyhale defenders need patience in the tackle, they will just need to try keep their opponent on the outside and can defend using a high hurl in these situations.

Ballygunner’s first goal in this year’s club final came off their own puckout which saw the Shamrocks half-back line getting pulled high up the field and it left a 2 v 2 inside. A team like Ballygunner are just waiting for these types of moments due to the players they have inside.

Gavin Cooney

The narrative around the modern game is that every team is trying to walk the ball through the middle third of the field, but Ballygunner show that when the time is right to let it off, you pump quick ball into your full-forward line.

Fennelly to perform

Colin Fennelly is the pillar of the Ballyhale attack due to his ability to win primary possession but also just break ball for others to bring them into the game. He terrifies defences when in possession and dropping his shoulder to take on his man. TJ Reid and Eoin Cody with often work in pods with Fennelly and will ghost off his shoulder for a pass or break.

Ballyhale’s half-backs versus Ballygunner’s half-forwards

Evan Shefflin and Darragh Corcoran are two physical wing backs who can dominate players like Peter Hogan and Pauric Mahony in the air. However, Ballygunner’s half forwards are hard working and drop deep to track the opposition’s midfielders. When Ballygunner win back possession, they can play the ball through Hogan, Pauric Mahony and Mikey Mahony. If Ballyhale can bring the Waterford side to a place where there are a lot of 50-50 balls it could set up a platform for the Kilkenny team.

The Shamrocks forwards will need to cut out any out balls to Mahony and Hogan as they can’t expect Shefflin and Corcoran to be dragged high up the field which leaves their two wings exposed. If the Ballyhale pair did push up this would leave huge pockets of space for Fitzgerald and Hutchinson to run into.

Can Ballyhale stop the Ballygunner puck-out?

Ballygunner have scored a huge amount off their own puck-out, nearly 40% of their scores. The most interesting part of their scores is those off short puck-outs. Ballygunner look to bypass the opposition’s half-back line, they are not afraid to launch the ball from their 45-metre line as their inside line have an understanding that one player will offer themselves as a breaker and the other two forwards will try hoover up the breaking ball. This was evident against Na Piarsaigh where two of their goals came from this ploy.

Ballyhale have been forewarned after the Leinster final performance as Kilmacud Crokes got joy off short puck outs in the second half. The Shamrocks midfield and half forward were unable to counteract this in the second half at times and if Hoban’s side does not address this issue, Ballygunner could gain a huge foothold.

Prediction

Based on their style, preparation and clarity in how they play Ballygunner should win this game. But I think Ballyhale Shamrocks have the emotion, experience of playing against this Ballygunner team and have received another warning in how to deal with a similar team after playing against Kilmacud Crokes.

The lessons they have learned from last years All-Ireland final, should see the Pat Hoban’s side reach another decider.