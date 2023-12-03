Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Ballygunner's Patrick Fitzgerald and Clonlara's Dylan McMahon.
Champions

History makers! Ballygunner complete Munster senior hurling three-in-a-row

The Waterford champions reigned in Thurles today.
8 minutes ago
Fintan O'Toole Reports from Semple Stadium

Ballygunner 2-24

Clonlara 0-17

AN AFTERNOON OF bitterly cold weather in Thurles, the Ballygunner hurlers were warmed by a Munster championship feat that elevates them above all other challengers in the province.

For the first time a club has won three senior hurling titles on the bounce in Munster, Ballygunner succeeding in style. Their fourth provincial crown in the last five campaigns arrived after a consummate performance, the sense of command that has become their hallmark was in evidence from the start.

 

Ballygunner’s dominance propels them towards an All-Ireland semi-final date with St Thomas, a chance to atone for the manner in which they faltered  at that stage twelve months ago at the hands of Ballyhale Shamrocks. 

Was the outcome ever in doubt? Clonlara enjoyed a lightning start knocking over two points in the opening two minutes, John Conlon providing a boost by splitting the posts after just nine seconds.

But Ballygunner had wiped out that advantage and gone ahead by the sixth minute. They were never in arrears again. Their dominance was pronounced and they notched two goals in the first half for emphasis. Dessie Hutchinson and Kevin Mahony both on target in a four-minute burst around the first quarter mark.

The second of those arrived after a majestic move that highlighted the intricacy Ballygunner can demonstrate in their play. They were 2-12 to 0-9 clear at the break and full value for it.

More to follow…

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (joint captain)

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Coughlan, 4. Tadhg Foley

5. Shane O’Sullivan, 6. Philip Mahony (joint captain), 17. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony, 15. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald

Subs

  • 7. Harry Ruddle for Power (50)
  • 18. Billy O’Keeffe for Sheahan (54)
  • 21. Cormac Power for Kevin Mahony (54)
  • 22. Gavin Corbett for Pauric Mahony (58)
  • 19. Sean Harney for Foley (58)

Clonlara

1. Seimi Gully

4. Logan Ryan, 3. Ger Powell, 2. Michael Clancy

7. Páraic O’Loughlin, 6. Dylan McMahon, 5. David Fitzgerald

8. Aidan Moriarty, 9. Jathan McMahon (captain)

12. Colm Galvin, 11. John Conlon, 10. Colm O’Meara

13. Diarmuid Stritch, 14. Ian Galvin, 15. Michael O’Loughlin

Subs

  • 17. Cian Moriarty for Colm Galvin (37)
  • 20. Michael Stritch  for O’Meara (47)
  • 21. Daniel Moloney for Michael O’Loughlin (47)
  • 19. Bryan McLeish for Jathan McMahon (53)
  • 18. James McCormack for Ryan (58)

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork)

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
