Ballygunner claim All-Ireland senior club hurling title with defeat of Loughrea
Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-20
Loughrea (Galway) 1-14
BALLYGUNNER LANDED THEIR second All-Ireland title with a dominant second-half showing seeing them past Galway’s Loughrea.
Ballygunner held a narrow 0-12 to 1-8 advantage at half-time, Darren Shaughnessy netting for Loughrea in the opening period.
An early second-half goal by Mikey Mahony provided a boost for Ballygunner and they pushed on from there to triumph by six points.
More to follow…
