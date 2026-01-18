Ballygunner claim All-Ireland senior club hurling title with defeat of Loughrea

Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-20

Loughrea (Galway) 1-14

BALLYGUNNER LANDED THEIR second All-Ireland title with a dominant second-half showing seeing them past Galway’s Loughrea.

Ballygunner held a narrow 0-12 to 1-8 advantage at half-time, Darren Shaughnessy netting for Loughrea in the opening period.

An early second-half goal by Mikey Mahony provided a boost for Ballygunner and they pushed on from there to triumph by six points.

More to follow…

Advertisement