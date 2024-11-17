Pauric Mahony reaches 1-68 for 2024 as Ballygunner storm into Munster final

Munster Club SHC semi-final

Ballygunner 1-26

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-16

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

BALLYGINNER ARE JUST 60 minutes away from their fourth Munster club title in a row as a first half blitz swept aside Loughmore-Castleiney this afternoon.

Darragh O’Sullivan’s men scored 1-6 without response in seven minutes just before half time, including a wonderfully worked goal from Kevin Mahony, to make the provincial decider for the seventh successive season. Make that 11 Munster club wins in a row for the team in red and black.

Pauric Mahony continued a prolific club campaign with nine points off left and right (five from play). The former Déise captain has delivered 1-68 so far in 2024.

After being kept scoreless against Doon, Kevin Mahony fired 1-3. Workaholic wing forward Peter Hogan was back to his best with four points from play. Goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe produced another dazzling display of distribution.

Loughmore-Castleiney talisman John McGrath was marked tightly by Tadhg Foley. His brother Noel was struggling with illness in the build-up to the game.

Pauric Mahony punished Loughmore off a counter attack with just 30 seconds on the clock. The Tipp champions went with the breeze in the opening half. John McGrath and Ciaran Connolly levelled it up at three apiece.

The Gunners hit three points in the space of a minute. Dessie Hutchinson assisted two for Peter Hogan and Mahony before Hogan added his second. Hutchinson then dispossessed Loughmore goalkeeper Aidan McGrath in the tenth minute but his shot stung the side netting.

Kevin Mahony was also closed down as he advanced on goal. 2017 All Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe split the posts from his own half as the wind assisted Gunners stayed three clear.

Five first half points from John McGrath and one apiece from wing backs John Ryan and Ed Meagher left Loughmore just a point down (0-9 to 0-8) after 27 minutes.

The Gunners fired 1-6 in seven sensational minutes nearing the break. Pauric Mahony completed the half with seven to his credit (five from play).

Hutchinson, Mikey Mahony and Hogan also raised white flags. Four minutes into added time, they went hunting a three pointer. From an O’Keeffe puckout, Hutchinson flicked the ball inside to Patrick Fitzgerald who sprayed it across goal to Kevin Mahony.

Ballygunner’s Mikey Mahony clears the ball. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

From a tight angle, the full forward found the far corner of the cobwebs. His fourth major of the season. The eleven in a row Waterford winners had turned a one point advantage into a ten point advantage (1-15 to 0-8).

The game was up for Loughmore but they never threw in the towel. Liam McGrath was denied a goal two minutes into the second half by a brave block from Philip Mahony.

Peter Hogan hit his fourth from play before departing to rapturous applause seven minutes from time. Kevin Mahony clipped two points in quick succession.

Gunners boss Darragh O’Sullivan could run the bench with the Munster final in mind on December 1. Substitute Cormac Power contributed two late singles.

Stephen O’Keeffe saved a quickly taken free from John McGrath before Ciaran McCormack’s 65 found the Ballygunner net in the 59th minute.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-9 (4fs), Kevin Mahony 1-3, Dessie Hutchinson (1 65), Peter Hogan 0-4 each, Cormac Power 0-2, Stephen O’Keeffe, Conor Sheahan, Patrick Fitzgerald, Mikey Mahony 0-1 each.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: John McGrath 0-9 (7fs, 1 65), Ciaran McCormack 1-0 (65), Ciaran Connolly 0-2, John Ryan, Ed Meagher, Noel McGrath (f), Liam Treacy, John Meagher 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny

3. Barry Coughlan

4. Tadhg Foley

21. Harry Ruddle

6. Philip Mahony

7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan

9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan

11. Pauric Mahony

15. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson

14. Kevin Mahony

13. Patrick Fitzgerald

Subs:

19. Cormac Power for Fitzgerald (48)

5. Shane O’Sullivan for Hogan (53)

22. Conor Tobin for Mikey Mahony (56)

18. Aaron O’Neill for Foley (59)

23. Jake Foley for Pauric Mahony (59).

Loughmore-Castleiney

1. Aidan McGrath

2. Lorcan Egan

3. Willie Eviston

4. Eoin O’Connell

5. John Ryan

6. Brian McGrath

7. Ed Meagher

8. Noel McGrath

9. Ciaran Connolly

10. Tommy Maher

11. Tomás McGrath

12. Ed Connolly

13. John McGrath

14. Ciaran McGrath

15. Liam McGrath

Subs:

19. Ciaran McCormack for O’Connell (HT)

21. John Meagher for Maher (HT)

22. Paul McCahey for Ed Connolly (45)

18. Liam Treacy for Ciaran McGrath (46)

20. Darragh McCahey for Ryan (53)

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)