The 42-in-a-row county champions back in an All-Ireland final after a 25-year wait

BALLYMACARBRY ARE OUT on their own atop the roll of honour.

The Waterford matriarchy are the holders of 10 All-Ireland ladies football senior club titles.

Next in line? Carnacon of Mayo with six.

Monaghan heavyweights Donaghmoyne are one further back.

The usual suspects.

Then, there are eight clubs on two, with recent champions Mourneabbey and Kilkerrin-Clonberne among them.

Galway powerhouse Kilkerrin-Clonberne are heavy favourites to make it three in-a-row in today’s currentaccount.ie All- Ireland Senior Club Championship final at Croke Park.

But Ballymacarbry will have something to say about that.

The 42-in-a-row Waterford champions — yep, you read that correctly — are back in the decider for the first time since 1998.

It’s been 25 years since they got their hands on the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup.

Ballymacarbry captain Aileen Wall. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

That ’98 decider finished in a 2-15 to 0-8 win over Dublin outfit Portobello in Birr.

It was their 10th title (1987, 1989-1995, 1997 and 1998) in 12 years, with finals also contested in ’85 and ’88. From Fraher Field and Semple Stadium to Athy and New Ross, Ballymac produced the goods time and time again, overcoming Rochfortbridge of Westmeath on four separate occasions.

The same names crop up on team-sheets: the O’Ryans, Ryans, Crottys, Walls . . .

Not only were the 1990s a Golden Age for club, it was that too for county.

Backboned by a strong Ballymac contingent, Waterford won All-Irelands in ’91, ’92, ’94, ’95 and ’98.

Bernie Ryan etched her name into history in ’92 with a remarkable clean sweep as Ballymac and Waterford captain. She led her club to county, Munster and All-Ireland titles, and similarly, steered the Déise to National League, Munster and All-Ireland glory.

In fact, 13 of the 15 Waterford players that started that ’92 decider victory over Laois hailed from the club, with Michael Ryan and Brigid Grant forming their management team.

The legendary Michael Ryan is central to the Ballymac story.

He has been a cornerstone of the club since first taking charge back in 1975. He stepped down as manager after their 40th consecutive county crown in 2021, having played some part in each and every one across several spells, as well as the 10 All-Irelands and 14 Munster titles.

“Everything Michael has done for the club is why we’re where we’re at,” as some of his players told The 42 for an emotional piece after his departure.

Ryan suggested the need for a new voice, with Mike Guiry subsequently taking charge. John Phelan is another key pillar in the current management team, the duo previously involved with Ryan.

Having been out in the cold in Munster due to Moureabbey’s dominance, Ballymac have returned to glory in the province under the watchful eye of Guiry.

They ended the Cork side’s eight in-a-row bid at the first hurdle last year, and are now back-to-back Munster champions after successive final wins over The Banner of Clare.

That said, their tilt for 42 straight titles in Waterford wasn’t as straightforward as usual after Comeragh Rangers took them to extra-time in October.

And last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat was certainly one to forget.

The final scoreline was 2-10 to 0-2.

The winners? Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

The Westerners ultimately sauntered to a second consecutive Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup lift, having ended Mourneabbey’s three in-a-row bid in ’21 after their ’19 reversal.

They’ll be difficult to stop.

Ballymac manager Mike Guiry. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes brought Kilkerrin to extra-time in a thrilling semi-final, but the Galwegians ground it out. In the absence of manager Willie Ward, their big guns stood up and their experience was telling. Ward’s twin daughters, Louise and Nicola, were central, along with the Divillys, the Noones and co.

But for all of those, the same names as the ’90s shine brightest for Ballymac.

The Ryans and the Walls . . . with the McGraths among other key players.

They know they will have to offer much more than their 2022 meeting if they are to stand a chance this evening.

The Croke Park factor will certainly play a role. For all of their silverware and dominance atop the roll of honour, it’s Ballymac’s first appearance at HQ.

The ladies football club showpiece was staged on Jones’ Road for the first time ever last year, having previously been played across the country – though settling at Parnell Park for a while.

Kilkerrin made a blistering start in the 2022 pre-Christmas final win over Donaghmoyne, with the HQ experience of several of their county stars paying dividends.

Ballymac must settle into their new surroundings quickly if they are to make a splash.

They certainly won’t want to let this one pass them by.

The serial champions back in an All-Ireland final after a 25-year wait.