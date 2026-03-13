Baloucoune on Carré's try, his offloads, and linking up with O'Brien

THIS SIX NATIONS has involved mainly highlights for Robert Baloucoune, who has scored two tries and delivered many other brilliant moments for Ireland with and without the ball.

But he was disappointed to have a role in one of the big highlights of the entire championship, namely Rhys Carré’s spectacular try against Ireland last Friday night in Dublin.

The loosehead prop showed his remarkable speed to score his third try in three consecutive starts for Wales, but Baloucoune was disappointed to slip off a tackle attempt on the Welshman.

“Definitely tough to watch back,” said Baloucoune. “Just kind of reviewed it, being on the same page and stuff like that.

“So yeah, I never like to see that. I hate missing tackles. So it’s something that I’ll definitely be looking at in training and trying [not] to compound that. But fair play to the big man, he was flying as well.

“So yeah, it’s something I’ll try and cut out of my game.”

To be fair to Baloucoune, he is a good defender. His tackling is one of his strengths. And the Carré try was certainly not all on his shoulders.

Thankfully, Baloucoune has had a lot more to be delighted with in his first Six Nations campaign with Ireland.

The 28-year-old showed his power on several occasions against the Welsh last weekend, as well as panache with a classy behind-the-back, one-handed pass to Ciarán Frawley late on in the game.

“I suppose I’ve always kind of backed myself as an offloader,” said Baloucoune of that moment.

“I kind of enjoy trying to see the passes and stuff. That was kind of just off the cuff, you know, playing what’s in front of you.

“That’s a built-in confidence of me being able to do stuff in training, stuff like that.”

Baloucoune releases a pass to Ciarán Frawley. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Baloucoune is known as ‘The Cat,’ a nickname given to him by former Ireland international Willie Anderson when he coached him in the Ulster academy.

“It was a bit random,” said Baloucoune. “I had a bad back and stuff when I was 18 or 19, and I’d always be doing cat poses on the pitch to try and get myself around the pitch.

“Then I’d be sleeping everywhere, so it was like, ‘OK, this is actually sticking now.’

“I don’t sleep as much as I used to when I was younger, but I’m still pretty relaxed.”

Baloucoune’s sheer speed has been as exciting as anything and he will team up with fellow speedster Tommy O’Brien in the Irish back three against Scotland tomorrow, having combined with him in the big win over England at Twickenham in Round 3.

Baloucoune said it’s “close enough” between them for the title of fastest in the Ireland squad, but he kept the top speed stats to himself.

“It’s just the way we want to play as well, where you’re just getting off the wings and then once you’re there, you’re working, you’re in a spot to be an option or be a threat,” said Baloucoune of how he worked in tandem with O’Brien against England.

“It wasn’t a set plan of us working together. We’ve worked hard to get into the space where the space is. We’ve done our work early as well, so then we’ve then linked up and it worked really well against England.

“It’s definitely a threat that we can push forward.”

Baloucoune is one of several wings who have really emerged during this Six Nations. Kyle Steyn, who will be opposite him for Scotland tomorrow, is another man who has only recently become highly influential for his team.

Baloucoune said the importance of contestable kicking and wings’ ability to win the ball back in the air has changed what he and others in his position have had to focus on.

He’s looking forward to a few battles against Steyn, who has recovered from a cut to his thigh to start again for Scotland.

Kyle Steyn is in cracking form. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I always do my homework,” said Baloucoune.

“It’s always enjoyable playing against different types of wingers and that will definitely be the case. Kyle Steyn’s physical, he’s a physical carrier and knows his way around.

“I’ve played Darcy Graham quite a few times against Edinburgh and he’s nippy and he actually works around the nines quite well, so it’s probably something that I need to work on in my game, to kind of get involved around like that.

“They’re two class wingers and know how to score and that’s probably a main focus of every winger. So if you’re doing that, you’re doing well, and it’ll definitely be a challenge for the weekend, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”