This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Brien's Band of Outlaws moves into Cheltenham contention with impressive Naas showing

It looks like it will be a successful March for the Irish trainer.

By Racing Post Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 6:53 PM
51 minutes ago 744 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4485968
Band of Outlaws and J.J. Slevin win the EMS Copiers Rated Novice Hurdle during BBA Ireland Opera Hat Mares Chase Day at Naas Racecourse.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Band of Outlaws and J.J. Slevin win the EMS Copiers Rated Novice Hurdle during BBA Ireland Opera Hat Mares Chase Day at Naas Racecourse.
Band of Outlaws and J.J. Slevin win the EMS Copiers Rated Novice Hurdle during BBA Ireland Opera Hat Mares Chase Day at Naas Racecourse.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JOSEPH O’BRIEN LOOKS to hold all the aces in the juvenile division this season and Band Of Outlaws added his name to the long list of Cheltenham Festival hopefuls with an impressive victory in the 2m EMS Copier Novice Hurdle at Naas this afternoon.

Cut to 8-1 joint-favourite (from 10) for the Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, Band Of Outlaws joins stablemate Gardens Of Babylon, who finished second in a Grade 1 when last seen, at the head of the betting. O’Brien is also responsible for the market leaders in the Triumph Hurdle, for which Band Of Outlaws was slashed to as short as 10-1 (from 25-1).

The highly touted Sir Erec is the 13-8 favourite for the Triumph after continuing his unbeaten start over hurdles with a decisive success over Gardens Of Babylon in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last weekend.

 O’Brien has another leading contender in Fakir D’oudairies, who was recently bought by Sir Erec’s owner JP McManus and brings solid form to the table after a 13-length romp in the Triumph trial at Prestbury Park in late January.

 The Fred Winter looks the likely festival target for Band Of Outlaws.

“He was fairly useful on the Flat but may have been flattered slightly today”, said O’Brien. “The slow pace and messy race might have favoured him, unlike Konitho who was disappointing.

“We’ll see if Band Of Outlaws is high enough to get into the Fred Winter and he could go there.”

Brian Fleming

 For more visit the Racing Post 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Gareth Bale hits 100th Real Madrid goal in impressive derby win
    Gareth Bale hits 100th Real Madrid goal in impressive derby win
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie